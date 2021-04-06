A fan watches Endgame 191 times to achieve the Guinness World Record

A young man goes to the cinema almost 200 times to see the movie ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and beats the Guinness record. “The hardest thing was abandon my social life the gym and manage my work schedule to be able to see the film as many times as theaters, “he acknowledges. ‘Avengers: Endgame’: Get Captain America’s ass with this training Did Chris Hemsworth get fat for the role of Thor in ‘Avengers: Endgame ‘or is it a prosthesis?

Who is the biggest fan of the Avengers? Who would be able to recite every phrase from the movies of Avengers? Who would be able to enter the Guinness World Record for their passion for Marvel? A fan of Florida (United States) faced the challenge and managed to watch 191 times Avengers: Endgame, which was a milestone … but it cost him physical and social damage.

As told Ramiro Alanis To the organizers of the Guinness records, his intention to break the record for movie viewings was a mixture of passion for his favorite film and the challenge of breaking the previous mark. For this reason, the young man dedicated all his weekends and many weekdays to get his ticket at the cinema and watch the fight against it again and again. Thanos of Avengers: Endgame until adding the 191 that have allowed him to sign the record.

“I bought tickets to see the movie five times on the weekend of the premiere so as not to miss a single detail. So, I started going every day, posting each visit on my social networks because I really love the movie,” he explained to the chain. CNN television station about its inception. “After seeing how Endgame broke all records and made history, I decided to do it too“He added. To certify his achievement, Guinness judges have verified that the boy published on his social networks photographs with each ticket purchased and at the exit he was photographed with cinema employees.

Once the milestone was achieved, Ramiro Alanis celebrated joining his name to his passion with a record. In addition, he wanted his achievement to serve to draw attention to the importance that movies and superheroes have for him. “Movies teach us profound messages about life, culture and society. In addition, they help people in what they need, “he told Guinness about his passions.

However, Ramiro Alanis has also lost things by achieving this Guinness record. “The hardest thing was abandon my social life with my family, the gym (I lost almost 8 kilograms of muscle), and manage my work schedule to be able to see the film as many times as the cinemas, “recognized the young man who works as a construction supervisor in a family business. The time he spent in the cinema would be equivalent to 40 full working days.

But that Ramiro Alanis has broken the record of viewings of the film does not mean that it stopped. He’s still up to speed and doesn’t have a stop figure in mind. “It might hit 200, but you never know“And the young Mexican-American wishes that the brand could give him the opportunity of his great dream: a cameo in one of the films.

