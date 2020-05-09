Ariana GrandeHe has suffered an assassination attempt by one of his fans. It was last March 14 when the alleged admirer, namedFidel Enriquez, raided the singer’s house in Florida (United States). Fortunately, Ariana Grande was not at the time at the house, although her mother was there,Joan Grande.

Enriquez was detained inside the singer’s property, after the neighbors alerted the authorities, according to the portal specialized in news of the show “TMZ”. The fan was not armed, but inside the backpack he was carrying, several handwritten notes were found in which Henríquez left no doubt of his intentions: “I want to kill Ariana Grande,” he had written.

After checking the content of the documents, Ariana Grande’s mother denounced Henríquez. Three days ago, a restraining order was issued against the fan that will be in force for five years. But for Joan Grande and her daughter, the measure is not enough.

The singer’s mother, in fact, went so far as to ask for Henríquez’s jail during the trial. “As a result of Mr. Henríquez’s actions,” he stated in his official statement, “I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress. I fear that Mr. Henríquez will come to my home in the future.”

In fear of a new search, Joan Grande has reinforced security measures at her daughter’s house. A similar measure to the one he took after a terrorist group attacked in Manchester during a concert by his daughter. 22 people died in the attack.

Justin Bieber

The end of the process against Fidel Henríquez comes in the middle of the launch campaign for Ariana Grande’s new single, “Stuck with U”, a song in which the 26-year-old artist joins forces withJustin Bieber, and that it has a beneficial objective. The song was released yesterday.

“Reproductions and sales proceeds will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which funds grants and scholarships for the children of health, emergency and safety professionals who work during this global pandemic,” Grande explained on her Instagram profile. .

The song’s release comes two months after Bieber released his album “Changes,” which was to be accompanied by a tour he has had to cancel due to the coronavirus. For his part, Grande has joined several campaigns to try to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

As an example, last week he joined a charity initiative, “We’ve Got You Covered,” which will sell custom pop artist-inspired masks to raise funds. Also, the author of “thank u, next” would have accessed websites and forums where her followers interact, some of whom recounted her financial problems. Several users claimed that after Grande read their messages, they received donations to their accounts.

