A fan tattoos the names of the Argentine National Team champion of the Copa América

The celebrations for the title of the Argentine National Team in the Copa América 2021 against the Brazilian National Team continue with everything and now a fan decided to immortalize the elements that were part of this triumph.

Through his social networks, a photograph began to circulate where an Argentine fan tattooed the names of the 28 players called up by Lionel Scaloni for the Copa América, now taking Ángel Di María, Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martínez and company with him.

At the end of the long list, which covers the entire back of the Albiceleste supporter, also appears the name of Scaloni, coach of the National Team; the date of the title and the phrase “I saw you champion”

When the Argentine National Team is worn on the skin … LITERAL! Crazy this tattoo of a fan of the albiceleste after the consecration in Brazil. ely_tatuaje pic.twitter.com/CtURApUTO1 – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) July 15, 2021

This title meant breaking a 28-year drought without titles for the Argentine National Team, which finally managed to win the Copa América after losing four finals in this period of time.

In addition, it also meant Lionel Messi’s first title with the Senior National Team, after losing three Copa América finals and one World Cup final.

