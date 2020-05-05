Classic game remakes are all the rage and that’s something not only for developers but for gamers alike. The example is in the great reception that the remakes have had from Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or the recent Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 Remake. But not only the big developers benefit from this phenomenon. For several years that several independent programmers and modders launch personal projects without the intention of profiting from it and at a level as high or better than what could be expected from any great company. Examples of it (although incomplete) we have seen in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Dino Crisis, Super Mario Sunshine or the great AM2R (Another Metroid 2 Remake)

Something similar has happened with the classic Resident Evil. Although Capcom released a remake for Game Cube and an HD edition of the same game on current consoles, it seems that this is not enough for some followers. Just yesterday, the Resident Evil channel, Residence of Evil, posted a half-hour gameplay. where he shows the project Resident Evil: Remix.

Although currently is in development, Resident Evil: Remix is ​​a full re-creation of the 1996 survival horror classic but using the Resident Evil 4 engine. Slipping away from the original experience, Resident Evil: Remix much more focused on action just as the fourth title of the saga does. It has also included their inventory, breaking vases to get hidden items, the use of grenades and some versions of the Chainsaw Sisters or Regenerators enemies from Resident Evil 4.

It is not the first time that fans of the saga have attempted the feat of recreating the saga. For the year 2015, Italians InvaderGames were working on an ambitious remake of Resident Evil 2 using the rewarding Unreal Engine 4. But as always happens in these cases, Capcom took charge of issuing a cease order and withdrawal for the small studio to discard their project immediately. Although the thing did not end badly at all, since that great little project found an outlet in the form of DayMare: 1998.

For the pints that this remake presents, Capcom is very likely to retaliate and more when it would not be unreasonable to think that they are thinking of taking advantage of the good reviews obtained to re-launch all the classics of the saga. Let’s just cross our fingers, as at some point we may be able to test it.