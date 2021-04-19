A famous singer will be at the Friends reunion!

Share

The Friends reunion keeps fans of the series very anxious. According to new rumors, a famous singer would have been part of the reunion.

After several delays that he had to face due to the coronavirus, the Friends meeting is getting closer and closer. Finally, the reunion has finished being recorded and the first images have already come to light. However, it is not yet known when we will see the cast of the series on HBO Max. For now, fans will have to keep waiting and rumors are starting to mount.

Perhaps seeing Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer together again was reason enough for the reunion to be successful, but it is seen that HBO Max wants to bet on more. According to a rumor published by The Sun, the reunion of Friends will also feature the participation of a famous singer. This is Justin Bieber, who will participate with a very iconic outfit from the famous sitcom.

Justin Bieber would appear in the reunion of Friends with the Sputnik costume that Ross wore in the episode ‘The one with the Halloween party’ of the eighth season. According to the Sun source, “Justin was honored to be involved and didn’t mind wearing that ridiculous costume. It was carried out as a military operation to keep it a secret, and Justin nailed it. “

Friends reunion has no release date yet on HBO Max, so fans will have to keep waiting to see the six most famous friends on television. On the other hand, The Sun affirms that among the things that we will see in the special we will witness how Matt LeBlanc recreates the scene in which he puts on all of Chandler’s clothes.

