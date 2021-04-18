“A famous person has to be careful what he says”

The Minister of Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque, has assured, in reference to the denialist statements of characters from the world of Culture such as Victoria Abril or more recently Miguel Bosé, that “once one becomes a little famous or known, you have to be careful with the things you say and try not to confuse people. “

In an interview for Europa Press, he indicated that familiar faces should try to “do not give fear, unease or distrust” to citizens to those things that citizens must trust, such as vaccines against Covid-19. “I know from my own experience,” he adds.

However, Duque admits that, living in a “free society”, there is “a freedom of expression that is basically sacred.” “People have to have the right to say things, the population is much more selective than what Twitter might think, what information seems useful and what information does not seem useful, “he defends.

In this sense, he declares that he is “very confident” that citizens know how to see, for example, which drugs are good and effective for curing diseases. “People know how to distinguish and that is why we have freedom of expression“, justifies.

For this reason, he is not in favor of sanctioning these people for their statements: “I don’t understand that people can or should be punished for the exercise of freedom of expression.” In a way, he believes that celebrity claims on denial issues have a “very limited effect” on citizens and they only pose a “danger” to a “few people”. “But sanctioning people because they say outrageous or manifestly wrong things cannot be done,” he makes clear.

To counteract this from the institutional part, Duque advocates “inform” of the truths from the Government and in trusting the work carried out by journalists, “who collect information from various sites and then produce much more balanced information.” Even launching campaigns “would be well thought out”, although the minister acknowledges that “there is no time” for it.

Vaccination forecast

Asked if the stoppage of the arrival of Janssen doses in Spain would complicate the vaccination forecast, Duque is clear: “We we have contracted a more than enough number of vaccines to reach the target of 70% of the adult population before the end of summer. “” Of course, the accounts go out“, he insists.

In fact, he assures that the doses that Spain was going to receive from the Janssen vaccine represent “a fairly small amount” of the total doses of vaccines that the country is going to receive during this month of April, and he trusts that this month the situation will be resolved.

“When you start vaccinating people with the different vaccines, you get new data that makes you have to take extra precautions and have more vaccines to give time until the correct decisions are made, but I think that in no case will have effects on the final objective “, explains the minister in reference to the adverse effects that have been known of some vaccines, affirms that the process to reach the objective set by the EU is “fully guaranteed”.

Thus, it indicates that when there is a suspension in the administration of a drug, “it is better not to draw conclusions immediately”, but to wait for the health authorities to express themselves based on the available scientific data. “I think that we should not react so quickly to these changes that occur, which are normal, predictable when the factories are at full capacity and millions of people are being vaccinated with a new drug that has never been made in their lives at this speed, “he adds.

As for whether the AstraZeneca vaccine should be given to those who so desire, Duque is in favor of “waiting a little time to make a more scientifically informed decision” to establish voluntary administration with this vaccine. “The best we can do is inform the population that this is the result of applying the appropriate scientific process with maximum prudence and having at the end a product that is completely safe, “he defends.

And, according to Duque, as soon as all the information on vaccines is available, citizens you will have “confidence” and “faith” in them as with any other medicine. In this regard, remember how in September and October people seemed to have doubts about the vaccine and how things have changed since then. “They were not yet approved, nor did we have information on what their efficacy or safety was going to be,” Duque recalls.

“You shouldn’t react so fast”

The minister refers to that you need more information on vaccines to which the data collected must appear in the package leaflet, as is currently the case with any drug on the market. “Most likely these effects are due to something, which they are beginning to find these days,” he says.

As he asserts, when it goes “from thousands to millions” of people in the supply of a drug, is when they find some details “impossible” to detect in previous clinical trials. “There will be some conditions for which you should not take that drug, but you take another one; in a trial you cannot have people who are taking all the medicines in the world; (the effects) are only found afterwards,” he explains.

Therefore, consider that citizens they should not “react so quickly” when it comes to changing their mind on whether or not they want to be vaccinated. In fact, the minister suggests the following to avoid that the population “is alarmed without necessity”, that is to say, before there is sufficient data: “Perhaps we should not give so much information about internal processes that occur in regulatory authorities “.

The Spanish vaccine: “We are quite close”

Asked about the Spanish vaccine, the minister assures that in a matter of “a few weeks” the human clinical trials of one of the three vaccine projects with a Spanish seal. “We are quite close,” he adds.

As the minister has described, in this “long-distance race” to develop an effective vaccine against Covid-19, Spanish vaccines would be framed within the so-called vaccines “second generation”.

In the first place, because they aim to overcome the possible problems that have been encountered with these first vaccines that have already been approved and are on the market and, secondly, because his technique is different, hence the deadlines are slower.

“We have an obligation to add these other vaccine generation techniques to the portfolio of possible vaccines to perhaps have tools to be able to resolve any other issue that is still unresolvedlike how long the vaccine lasts, “he says.