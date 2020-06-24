Renowned Hollywood producer David Guillod recognized was charged with 11 sex crimes (.)

David Guillod, producer of films like « Atomic » with Charlize Theron, and « Extraction » with Chris Hemsworth, was arrested after being accused of raping three women between 2012 and 2015. The also talent agent becomes thus the last magnate of the entertainment industry to face Justice since the emergence of the #MeToo movement, which brought to prison the then « almighty » Harvey Weinstein.

Guillod, 53, turned himself in Monday morning to authorities in Santa Barbara, California, accompanied by his attorney, Philip Kent Cohen.

Total face 11 sex crimes charges including kidnapping, felony, sexual abuse, rape and rape of a person under the influence of drugs, in three separate incidents in 2012, 2014 and 2015, local press reported.

If found guilty, he faces between 21 years in prison and life in prison.

The police photo of David Guillod

« The charges were filed after the Santa Barbara County Sheriff conducted a thorough investigation with the Los Angeles Police Department, » the prosecution said in a statement.

« The defendant is currently in the Santa Barbara County Jail on bail of $ 3 million, » said the text, which said there is not yet a date to appear before a judge.

Three of the victims were allegedly attacked in Santa Barbara, where he will be prosecuted, and one in Los Angeles in 2012. Their names were kept anonymous.

Two of the women named in the indictment report that they were drugged and raped by the producer.

The ‘Ted’ actress (2012), Jessica Barth, accused the producer of drugging her at a dinner in 2012 and then sexually assaulting her, but his name does not appear in the accusation.

That case was investigated by the Los Angeles police, but was closed two years later. Barth went public with the accusation in 2017, following the #MeToo movement, and after another actress contacted her with a similar account.

Guillod resigned as CEO of Primal Wave Entertainment shortly after.

A former employee, who received $ 60,000 to sign a confidentiality agreement, denounced him following the example of other women, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Guillod’s lawyer said his client denies all charges and that « he hopes he can clear his name. » In addition, the lawyer indicated that DNA tests have been negative and that witnesses have corroborated the version of the facts of the accused. « Numerous text messages and emails obtained by the defense tell a very different story than the one alleged, » added Cohen.

