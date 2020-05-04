One of the most prestigious car brands seems to have gone to Bruce Wayne to design his recent model, as many have pointed out that the new Lamborghini replied the Batmobile.

In the DC superhero mythology, his car is one of his most popular and useful gadgets, because thanks to the technology he has equipped, he can get out of any trouble or I can capture villains easier, also its design allows him nimbly handle Gotham, including the one featured in Nolan’s saga.

But now, it seems that this car that was the dream of many, it’s a reality … or well, almost.

During the World Finals of the Gran Turismo Championships in Monte Carlo, Monaco that took place on November 24, the glamorous Italian company presented the Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo (GT).

What caught the attention of users of social networks is the similarity that the sports car has with the Batmobile, since it is black while its windshield is long and curvy while its shape is very similar to the car of the Night Knight that use in comics.

However, the 785 horsepower model would only be available for the time being for the next game of Gran Turismo, where users can use it on digital tracks.

Introducing the @Lamborghini Vision Gran Turismo 👀😲 #FIAGTC pic.twitter.com/xz7hvJL6aX – Gran Turismo (@thegranturismo) November 24, 2019

During his presentation the director Mitja Borkekert, head of the Sant ’Agata Bolognese Design Center explained:

“The Lamborghini V12 Gran Turismo was conceived to be the best virtual car of all time, for all gamers and fans who love our brand. It is an opportunity for our designers to fully express their genius and talent, creating a vehicle not not only fascinating, but also incredible to handle. “

Was the new Lamborghini the Batmobile replicated or was it just a coincidence? You will have to think about it while driving at full speed in a virtual race.