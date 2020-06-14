‘Look what you’ve done’ comes to an end in its third season. Berto Romero puts the finishing touch on a series that has navigated fatherhood and motherhood, from the arrival of the first baby to the education of children when they are older. But ‘look what you’ve done’ It is not only a story of fathers and mothers to children, but also of children to mothers and fathers And, precisely, this is one of his greatest strengths in this last round.

Berto, Sandra and the children in ‘Look what you’ve done’

On this occasion, and after the complications of work-life balance, the first child and the second pregnancy, we witness a jump in time where we see that Lucas and his twin brothers Julia and Óscar are already older. Berto and Sandra have bought a house in a new urbanization to discover, trying to expand the space and comfort for everyone. But reconciliation problems are still present, especially in a society where children are hyperexposed and they carry out countless extracurricular activities. And if the family level were not enough, the workplace does not help too much.

Reflection on current issues

One of the strengths of this comedy has always been the reflection of different aspects of life. The third season maintains this structure in which it does not intend to position itself in one position or another in the face of certain problems that interfere with families, but only show them and lead the viewer to rethink their way of seeing the world. This is the case with all the terms that have to do with the education of children, the question of whether to promote the performing arts in their education or the sciences, whether television is beneficial or how children can be motivated to get creative. Berto and Sandra have left behind those fears of first-time parents, as is present in José, but the fear of educating them correctly remains latent and will never disappear.

Always from a comic and shrewd point of view, the team of screenwriters working with Romero manages to bring out different situations and give them rhythm. ‘Look what you have done’ is not a series of laughs, but it is not looking for that either, because weaves comedy with great finesse, adorning it with dramatic moments and even others with terror. Proof of this is that the character Berto lives a plot where they persecute him and the scene of his encounter with the aggressors could be taken from a horror movie. Precisely, this way of navigating between genres is one of the biggest incentives to see it.

Camille Glemet and Jordi Aguilar are Camila and José in ‘Look what you’ve done’

And speaking of drama, it is necessary to highlight what is possibly the best plot of the entire season: Angela’s dementia. Perfectly played by Carmen Esteban, Berto’s mother suffers from dementia and with the passage of the episodes she is seen to lose faculties and Berto and José suffer from it. The relationship that is established between mother and children is precious, with them trying to shape their lives and looking for the best for their mother in the final stretch of their life. Every scene in which Esteban appears it removes you inside, giving you an accurate blow to the heart and bringing out the odd tear.

The relationship between Sandra and Berto, stronger than ever

‘Look what you have done’ maintains structures similar to those seen in previous seasons, such as going back in time. Of the six episodes, one is exclusively dedicated to telling how that first day in which Berto and Sandra met, with their initial tensions, continued, while another has snippets of their childhood in a circus, where they discovered what their professional vocations were. This episode is of great importance during the season, especially at a time when both are in crisis in their jobs. Sandra does not trust herself to remain an anesthetist and Berto is suffering from the cancellation of his shows due to a joke from years ago.

Berto Romero and Eva Ugarte in ‘Look what you’ve done’

Sandra seeks to overcome her trauma and regain her confidence through her involvement in a company of dubious reliability, while Berto has turned his career around by becoming the center of criticism for an alleged Nazi apology. The season walks between the comings and goings of each other, as both screw up at different times. However, it is very nice to discover how the crises of the previous years have been overcome and your marriage is very consolidated. At no time does any one distrust the other, supporting him at every moment in each and every one of his decisions. When one fails, the other is there to lift you up and assure you that everything will be all right. They may not trust themselves, but they have their partner by their side and, no matter what happens, they will not move from there. Sandra and Berto work very well together and they have shown it with a beautiful finishing touch, but Better still, Eva Ugarte and Berto Romero. The complicity and chemistry between the two goes beyond the screen, since they have their characters very well integrated and interpret and defend them with an overflowing naturalness.

‘Look what you have done’ raises prejudices, xenophobia, the situation of the elderly in our country and addresses the limits of humor among the wide range of topics, but one of the most interesting is cancellation on Twitter, how present it is in the social network. Berto is canceled because of a video from his past, but not only that, but he pulls the newspaper archive to reveal jokes he made and that today are out of context. These two questions are central in the lives of politicians, artists and other well-known faces, and that is that your past self on social networks can become your worst enemy. However, what Movistar + fiction raises here is very interesting: does it make sense to judge based on the past? Where is the limit of humor? Should one trust a redemption after several years?

Berto Romero signs a season that is very topical, but also timeless in terms of family relationships. The third season represents an emotional leap over the previous two thanks to Angela and the relationship of Berto and Sandra. There could be no better ending than the one they have proposed, reflecting on the good and the bad that children bring. Just as it was happening, you do not have to be a father to connect with the series, since you are a son and many of the experiences can touch you closely. It is a real shame that ‘Look what you’ve done’ comes to an end, but it couldn’t go more elegantly.