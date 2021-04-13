A family seeks to shake up venture capital in Chile

(Bloomberg) – The heirs to one of the largest retail M&A deals in Chile’s history have their sights set on restructuring the country’s timid venture capital industry and making a social impact at the same time.

It is time for national venture capital firms to stand on their own and not depend on the tutelage provided by the Chilean government, according to Andrés Pesce, CEO of Kayyak Ventures.

Kayyak, controlled by the Ibánez-Atkinson brothers, plans to spend between $ 50 million and $ 80 million on startups throughout Latin America by 2024, particularly those with a specific social or environmental impact, Pesce said in an interview. Most venture capital funds in Chile invest about $ 30 million, he said.

In addition to allocating more money, Kayyak wants to break away from any dependency on government support.

Chile has promoted the venture capital industry through a program called Startup Chile, created in 2010, which has tried to attract entrepreneurial talent to the country and act as an accelerator, or by providing funds through the state development corporation, Corfo . For every peso invested in venture capital in Chile, about two additional pesos come from Corfo, Pesce said.

“Kayyak Ventures, with its first fund, is the most important venture capital initiative in the history of Chile, and it is also the first fund that does not have Corfo money,” said Pesce. “We want to mark a turning point in which private equity moves on a large scale to this category of assets.”

Kayyak was founded in 2020 by the sons of Felipe Ibáñez, who together with his brother Nicolás sold the Distribución & Servicios supermarket chain to Walmart Inc in 2008 for almost US $ 3 billion.

If Kayyak can help create successful startups without any state support, it could convince other local family wealth managers and institutional investors to take a closer look at the industry.

Read more

Founders of other successful Chilean startups, such as grocery delivery company Cornershop or plant-based food producer NotCo, have said that most Chilean investors lack the vision to invest in venture capital and had to go to the abroad to finance its expansion.

Cornershop was eventually acquired by Uber Inc, while NotCo obtained financing from US funds, including Bezos Expeditions.

Kayyak has invested in 11 startups, according to its website. These include Migrante, a financial services firm that makes loans to migrants in Chile, and AgroUrbana, a company that is developing vertical agricultural facilities for urban centers in Latin America.

It also seeks to acquire stakes in four other companies, Pesce said, including one that will produce protein from insects to feed salmon farms, avoiding environmental damage from deforestation of soy plantations or overfishing to produce food.

Kayyak has also invested in US companies such as the medical technology company Cytovale and the geolocation firm Humatics. Investments in the United States should allow Kayyak to expand its network and introduce opportunities in other venture capital firms in Latin America.

So far, Kayyak’s founders are only investing their own money, but they plan to open a second fund in the next few years that would be open to outside participation, Pesce said.

Original Note: Wealthy Family Looks to Shake Up Chilean Venture Capital Scene

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP