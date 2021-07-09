A family must fight together. ‘Sweet Girl’ trailer

Netflix has released the trailer and poster for one of its most anticipated future projects, the action and revenge thriller, ‘Sweet girlWith a cast led by ‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoae Isabela Merced (‘Dora and the Lost City’), the film will hit the broadcast platform on Friday, August 20, 2021.

In the film, devoted family man Ray Cooper (Momoa) swears justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for recalling a life-saving drug just before his wife dies of cancer. When his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Merced) in danger, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for revenge to protect his only remaining family.

Directed by newcomer Brian Andrew Mendoza, the film is first written by Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner and later revised by Will Staples. Mendoza (as producer) and Momoa (as protagonist) previously collaborated on ‘Braven’ (2018) and on the Netflix series, ‘Frontera’.

Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson of ASAP Entertainment are producing the film alongside Momoa, with Martin Kistler serving as executive producer. Rounding out the cast are Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Amy Brenneman, Adria Arjona, Raza Jaffrey, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis and Michael Raymond-James.

