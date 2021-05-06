A fake US military swindles 118,000 euros to a woman with the virtual crush scam

Message from the Mossos about the fake military scam. (Photo: TWITTER / @ mossos)

The Mossos d’Esquadra have sounded the alarm. A woman from Lleida has lost 118,000 euros by being a victim of the scam of the false military, a deception consisting of the scammer posing as a high command of the United States Army and initiating a love affair through social networks with a person whom that asks that I advance money to him to be able to leave his activity.

As reported by the Mossos on Wednesday, a few months ago the victim received a friend request on Facebook from a supposed general of the US Army, with Spanish nationality, who was on a humanitarian mission in Afghanistan.

After a few first contacts on this social network, both continued to speak in other instant messaging applications. Although they never communicated by phone, the relationship was over and the false military man raised his willingness to leave everything to start a relationship.

The scammer assured the woman that she could not discharge from the army early and that, in order to do so, she had to pay compensation.

He also told her that he had a lot of money saved in a safe at an airport in Germany, but that he could only dispose of it if he picked it up in person.

With this trick, the false military man asked her to initially pay the compensation and explained that she had to do it by transfer to a supposed UN bank account and that later he could withdraw her money and compensate her for it.

The first payments

At the beginning of March, the victim made a first payment of 1,500 euros for some supposed initial procedures and later he was making other shipments of various amounts, most of 15,000 euros and one of 50,000, until paying 118,000 …

