A failure of the security guard prevented the detection of threatening letters to Iglesias, Marlaska and Gámez in the Post Office

Correos has opened a file with the subcontracting company responsible for the qualification and scanning of the correspondence and has requested the “immediate withdrawal” from the watchman’s service security that did not detect in the scanner the three letters with threats, which contained ammunition of different caliber without striking, addressed to the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska; the director of the Civil Guard, María Gámez; and the candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Pablo Iglesias.

In a brief, the company states that it has recovered recorded images in its inspection equipment, installed in the Automated Treatment Center of Madrid (Vallecas), and that it has been verified that the three aforementioned envelopes were postmarked and inspected on the 19th at 17:48, without the service operator being able to to detect them.

Faced with a circumstance that is typified as a “very serious breach”, Correos has decided to open a file with the company in charge of scanning the correspondence.

The company has notified the opening of the aforementioned record and “more severe” warning, for the breach in which it has been incurred and for “damage to the image, prestige and good name” of Correos.

It has also requested the “immediate” withdrawal from the postal service of the security guard because he was the person who operated the equipment outlined, at the time the three missives went through the radiological inspection determined by the postal security procedures, “without being able to identify the projectiles that they carried “.