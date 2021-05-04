A failed tax reform of the Government of Colombia unleashes extreme violence in the streets: there are already 19 dead

Not even the announcement of the president of Colombia, Ivan Duque, of the withdrawal of the tax reform bill presented to Congress or the resignation of the Minister of Finance, Alberto Carrasquilla placeholder image, have served to calm the spirits in the city of Cali, the main focus of the protests for the Executive’s fiscal reform.

Now, after a week of altercations, the violence has still not stopped and the protesters have focused their anger on the violence that the police have exercised against them these days. The clashes have so far left a balance of 19 dead -18 civilians and one policeman- and 800 injured, according to the UN office in the country, and they are causing food and fuel shortages in some areas.

“Too much blood has already been spilled here in Cali, in the country, We need (President Iván Duque) to leave, “Maritza, the fictitious name of a woman who prefers not to reveal her real name out of fear, tells Efe.

“For out all those corrupt who have this country turned into nothing. What we want is a democratic country, that they value our rights, that they respect our boys, “claims Maritza, who has been protesting in the streets since last Wednesday.

“They are killing us! They are throwing us into the gullies, we want justice for our country, “says the woman, who attributes the crimes to police brutality.

Destroyed businesses, shortages, barricades …

The demonstrations have also left dozens of shops destroyed and they have life paralyzed in Cali, the main city in southwestern Colombia.

The images of long lines to supply fuel and empty food shelves in some market places and shops have the authorities in suspense, who are looking for a solution to a problem not yet critical but it grows rapidly.

“We continue (working) with the public force, with local authorities, to be able to guarantee supply in the department of Valle del Cauca, particularly in Cali, “said the Minister of Mines and Energy, Diego Mesa.

A protester during the Cali protest.GUZMÁN / EFE

He added that if the roadblocks persist, there will be “some shortage situations in Cali“, so it is working together with other authorities to guarantee the fuel supply.

Likewise, authorities say, oxygen is needed in some hospitals, in addition to food for chickens and pigs, among other farm animals, which can die in farms of Valle del Cauca where the carriers are not reaching because of the blockades.

“We are going to start clearing all the roads. The first task our commanders (of the Police and the Army) have is clear all entrances to the city“, explained the governor of Valle del Cauca, Clara Luz Roldán.

The protesters have mounted barricades in some peripheral areas through which people who enter and leave Cali tend to move every day.

With all sorts of objects such as cones, traffic signs, concrete pieces and burnt tires, the passage of vehicles is blocked, which affects even the operation of the vehicle. Alfonso Bonilla Aragon airport, which is located in the neighboring town of Palmira.

VAT increase to 19%

The demonstrations began in November 2019 in protest of the tax reform announced by President Iván Duque and resurfaced last week, after a year of pandemic that has impoverished thousands of Colombian families.

Colombians who have taken to the streets have protested against a tax reform that, had it gone ahead, would have hit especially the middle and lower classes, due to the expansion of the tax base and the collection of 19% VAT.

Most of the deaths have occurred in the city of Cali, but according to the United Nations office there have also been deaths in other areas of the country such as Ibagué, Tolima, Pereira, Risaralda, Soacha or Cundinamarca.