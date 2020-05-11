Mandatory masks in the absence of a vaccine? 1:17

London . – As western nations slowly begin to emerge from confinement, it is increasingly clear that we are far from returning to something that resembles pre-covid life.

To the surprise of many politicians, Western populations have largely obeyed instructions to stay home. In fact, closure efforts in many countries have been so effective that governments are now pondering how to gradually lift restrictions without scaring obedient citizens.

In recent days, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson came up with a way for citizens to feel comfortable coming out of isolation: face masks.

“As part of getting out of the running of the bulls, I think the face masks will be helpful,” Johnson said earlier this month, claiming that they will help give people “confidence that they can go back to work.”

But the prospect of a new society in which people hide their faces from others has broad implications for crime and security, as well as social interaction.

“The main problem with masks is the large volume of people who suddenly cover their faces,” said Francis Dodsworth, a senior professor of criminology at Kingston University near London. “It could create opportunities for people who want to cover their faces for dire reasons. Now they could do it without raising suspicions. ”

This may seem like too much drama for some Asian countries that have already suffered from SARS and other outbreaks, where masks have been worn for more than a decade. But evidence of crimes committed by masked criminals is already emerging in the United States and Western Europe.

A high-profile instance took place in Spain, where the interior ministry said last month that it had arrested an ISIS terrorist who had allegedly been hiding in the southern city of Almeria since he fled Syria. The statement said he had adapted his behavior due to the pandemic, coming out with difficulty. When he did, it was “always wearing a mask to avoid detection.”

Facial recognition becomes a new art

Experts said wearing masks on a massive scale could also complicate crime investigations, as facial recognition becomes an increasingly important part of tracking offenders.

While humans are very good at recognizing familiar faces, and facial recognition algorithms have improved in pattern identification, masks throw new headaches into the mix.

“Many witnesses are already troublesome,” Dodsworth said. “Even when a group of people witness the same crime, one person will see someone with a mustache and a hat, while another will see someone with a beard and sunglasses.”

CCTV footage is sometimes the only evidence in an investigation, said Eilidh Noyes, a professor of cognitive psychology at the University of Huddersfield in northern England.

“Right now we don’t know exactly how face masks will affect the accuracy of human face identification or algorithms,” he said.

A Chinese company has already claimed that it has developed software that can accurately identify people, even if they wear masks. However, experts still think that we are far from becoming a standard that can be used in all circumstances.

“I think it is important that if we see claims around a specific algorithm, we do not apply it to all algorithms because each has its own strengths and weaknesses. We still have a lot more research to do, ”said Noyes.

Covering faces creates other problems for law enforcement, especially when it comes to establishing what constitutes suspicious behavior.

It was only last year that places like Hong Kong and France passed laws making it illegal to hide your face during a protest.

Now, the police will have to make tough judgments about people’s motivations to cover their faces, Dodsworth said.

“It is difficult enough defining in itself what constitutes someone with suspicious behavior. The police will have to balance public health advice by justifying arresting someone and looking for them. “

Given that police in much of the world have already been criticized for unnecessarily holding hands too suspiciously and hard during the pandemic, any new criteria will be a concern for minority groups who are already more likely to be detained, interrogated and even to receive police shots.

Adaptation to new social signals

Of all covid prevention measures, massively covering the face is, at least visibly, one of the most dramatic.

Masks are not mandatory in most Western countries amid fears about human rights concerns and invasion of privacy, and the stigma has generally been against those who cover their faces. It may now change to those who do not.

“People are asked to be alone and suggested to wear masks. Normally, if you were walking alone and saw someone wearing a mask, you might be worried and avoid it. But now it is less clear when and if you should be afraid, “said Dodsworth.

In the United States, Jorge Elorza, mayor of Providence, Rhode Island, went so far as to say that citizens should “socially embarrass” those who do not wear masks “to align themselves.”

But the fact that wearing masks can be exploited by violent criminals could make law-abiding citizens nervous. Whether or not someone wants to cause harm, not being able to see someone’s face hides crucial emotional cues that humans depend on for survival.

“When you see a face you do two things at once. You try to discover identity: do I know it? Where do I know her from? And you try to read their emotions, “said Noyes.

“Emotion recognition is important from an evolutionary perspective, as it helps us assess threats and can also facilitate positive social interactions. That is true for both the people we know well and the ones we have never seen. “

If the use of masks is used to a great extent, this will inevitably affect the way in which humans interact and could generate greater tension between people, with personal security implications.

“For survival reasons, you should know what someone’s intentions are when you meet them. Not being able to do it easily will naturally make people more cautious and defensive, which in some cases could, unfortunately, lead to violent confrontations, ”said Ian H. Robertson, professor of psychology at Trinity College Dublin.

Clearly, any move towards a faceless society will be a big problem for Western nations. As Dodsworth said, “We can initially become extremely suspicious of each other.”

“It is not culturally familiar to us and we can adapt by avoiding each other.”

However, he adds that all hope is not lost. “Predatory crimes are increasingly rare and we can find other ways to read each other.”

Kate Gray of the University of Reading, who specializes in emotion processing, said she thought people would probably adapt quickly.

“I think we will quickly get used to picking up social and emotional cues from voice cues or body language,” he said.

So while wearing masks has been common for years in some Asian countries, mass acceptance among Westerners will be a big change for citizens who value personal freedoms and are not used to harsh governance.

However, the disposition with which these populations took closure measures suggests that if covering the face becomes common, the herd mentality could spring into action. There will be a new great unknown: How will countries face populations that are more nervous in the company of others and more suspicious of their fellow citizens?

