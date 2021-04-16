A fabulous Marc Gasol can not with the Celtics

04/16/2021 at 09:40 CEST

EFE

Marc Gasol played his best game since landing at the Los Angeles Lakers, but his fabulous performance and his 18 points even with a dislocated finger were not enough for the Angelenos to take the victory against the Boston Celtics (113-121) of a magnificent Jaylen Brown (40 points).

The Celtics touched the 30-point lead in the fourth quarter, but a colossal 24-2 run with all the substitutes on the court scared Boston to the point that the starters had to return to the court to ruin it. That would have been an impressive comeback.

Gasol had not played in three of the last four games (one of them due to injury), but the loss of Andre Drummond opened the doors of starting again for him.

The pivot did not miss the opportunity

Gasol added 18 points (7 of 10 in shots, 4 of 6 in triples), 4 rebounds and 3 assists against a loss in 21 minutes (he did not play the last quarter since the game seemed totally decided).

Not even a mishap in the third quarter that caused him to dislocate the little finger of his left hand stopped Gasol’s momentum, who after recovering scored three triples in a row in that same set. The Lakers faced a very special night not only because they faced their historic enemies of the Boston Celtics but because this was the first meeting in more than a year at Staples Center with fans in the stands.

However, those in purple and gold arrived extremely short of resources and with their three stars out due to injury: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond.

The good news was that Davis has already received the go-ahead from the doctors and his return to the court seems imminent after two months of absence. In any case, the Lakers fell without excuses to the absolutely dominant Celtics of a Jaylen Brown who passed through the court like a steamroller (40 points, with a memorable 17 of 20 shooting, plus 9 rebounds and 3 assists).

Six Boston players added double-digit scoring, something relatively easy given their stupendous 56.5% shooting from the field. The Lakers (34-22) remain in fifth place in the Western Conference, while the Celtics (30-26) are tied for fourth in the East with the Atlanta Hawks.

Brown’s show from the start

Frank Vogel’s men did not have a very lucky start, as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added two fouls in less than two minutes to further deplete the local rotation.

On the other side, Jaylen Brown unleashed his show early on for an ideal Celtics starter. (7-21 at the equator of the first quarter). The bravery of Talen Horton-Tucker was the only thing the Lakers had in the first quarter, who seemed to have one point less energy than their rivals in all plays (23-31 after the first twelve minutes)

The magic of the Celtics seemed to fade at the beginning of the second set as Alex Caruso put in fifth gear to increase his team’s defensive performance (36-40 with five minutes to go).

However, the Celtics’ oiled hat-trick from the perimeter (Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker) got a run in the final stretch of the first half and catapulted the Celtics before the break (48-62).

The third quarter only had one name: Marc Gasol

First, he dislocated the little finger of his left hand, throwing himself to the ground to fight a ball, an injury that the Lakers medical team immediately remedied and did not prevent him from playing.

Quite the opposite: Gasol seemed even more motivated by the damaged finger, hitting three 3-pointers for 11 total points in that quarter alone. But no matter how brilliant Gasol was, it was difficult for the Lakers to close the hemorrhage in defense and take the game to short distances (79-91 before the fourth quarter).

Five points from a lethal Brown as soon as the decisive quarter started seemed to definitely settle the duel (79-99 after just over a minute). The Celtics reached humiliating advantages (86-113 with 7 minutes to go), but in the minutes of the ‘garbage’ they were erased from the game and almost did not go home with an incredible defeat after a 24-2 partial that led the Angelenos to the gates of a dream comeback.

The Lakers will face the Utah Jazz, who are the best team in the league (41-14) on Saturday, while the Celtics will face the Golden State Warriors on the same day.