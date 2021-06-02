A drunk man rushes from a balcony in Ourense: “I wanted to fly”

A man in a state of intoxication rushed this Wednesday from a balcony of a house located at number 12 of the central street of Paseo, in Ourense, and when he reached the ground he said his desire to “want to fly”.

According to the information provided by the agents of the National Police to the managers of 112 Galicia, this person, the protagonist of an incident that is being investigated to find out if it was a voluntary or accidental act, ended reaching two users of the terrace of a cafeteria, who were injured.

The umbrella that sheltered customers prevented further damage.

The man who rushed from the balcony was also injured although, according to what has transpired, its condition is not serious.

The events were recorded at four in the afternoon.