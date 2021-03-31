A drug for inflammatory bowel disease reduces the response against covid-19

Infliximab, a potent drug used in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (which includes patients with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), reduces the immune response against covid-19 infection, according to a British study published in the latest issue of the journal Gut.

On the one hand, this drug would be linked to an increased risk of reinfection by coronavirus and increased susceptibility to persistent covid. On the other hand, if the coronavirus chronifies its infection in these patients, they could act as reservoirs of SARS-CoV-2 and promote the appearance of new variants, according to the authors of the new work.

The authors advise that patients treated with infliximab have closer monitoring after receiving the vaccine against covid-19 to ensure that they acquire a good antibody response that protects them against infection.

Infliximab belongs to a class of drugs called tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) inhibitors. These drugs suppress the production of an inflammatory protein involved in the development of various conditions, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s.

Nails two million people worldwide they receive anti-TNF treatment, which is known to decrease immune protection after vaccination against pneumonia, influenza, and viral hepatitis. At the same time, it increases the risk of serious infections, especially respiratory infections.

For this reason, the authorities in the United Kingdom recommend that people who are medicated with these drugs have greater protection in the pandemic through the shielding protocol or shielding against covid-19.

Less than half of patients with detectable antibodies

These results emerge from the CLARITY IBD study, which recruited 6,935 patients with some inflammatory bowel disease or IBD from 92 UK hospitals between September and December 2020. The objective was to know the impact of biological (such as infliximab) and immunomodulatory therapies on SARS-CoV-2 infection and on the immunity of patients with IBD.

To compare the impact of this drug on the immune response, they also studied patients taking vedolizumab, a monoclonal antibody drug with a similar dosage to infliximab but not associated with an increased risk of infection or a reduction in immune response.

The low antibody response increases the possibility that these people will not develop protection after covid-19 and have a higher risk of reinfection

Tariq Ahmad, CLARITY IBD Study Director

Although both groups of patients (4,685 taking infliximab, 2,250 taking vedolizumab) had similar rates of COVID-19 infection, the researchers found that less than half (48%) of IBD patients who had been treated with infliximab had detectable antibodies after SARS-CoV-2 infection, compared with 83% of those treated with the other drug.

In addition, an increase was observed in antibodies of coronavirus four weeks later in patients on vedolizumab, but not in those taking infliximab.

The CLARITY study director and researcher at the University of Exeter (UK), Tariq ahmad, points out that the low antibody response observed in patients with infliximab “increases the possibility that these people will not develop protection after COVID-19 infection and have a higher risk of being reinfected.” On the other hand, it does not know how this drug (and other anti-TNFs) will affect vaccination, although it suggests that it should be closely monitored.

The study is led by gastroenterologists from the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital NHS Foundation and Exeter University School of Medicine, and is supported by the Crohn and Colitis Association UK and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR). ).

Study limitations

The work is based on an observational study, so the authors emphasize that no cause can be established clear why this reduction in the immune response against covid-19 occurs. The researchers also acknowledge other limitations, such as that a weaker immune response does not automatically translate into an increased risk of infection and that only one anti-TNF drug has been studied.

However, they suggest that a weakened antibody response has many implications. For example, these patients may be more susceptible to develop persistent covid-19 and chronify the colonization of the virus in the nose and throat. “This could act as a reservoir that drives persistent transmission of the coronavirus and new variants of SARS-CoV-2,” they warn.

“Serological test campaigns and virus surveillance should be considered to detect insufficient responses to vaccines, persistent infections and viral evolutions”, they conclude.

Kennedy NA, Goodhand JR, Bewshea C, et al. “Anti- SARS- CoV-2 antibody responses are attenuated in patients with IBD treated with infliximab”. Gut (2021). DOI: 10.1136 / gutjnl-2021-324388

