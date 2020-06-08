A widely available and inexpensive medication that is used to relieve indigestion symptoms it may be a good candidate for treating Covid-19 infection in those whose disease does not require hospital admission, suggest the findings of a small case series, published online in the journal ‘Gut’.

The effects were felt within 24 to 48 hours taking famotidine, and a rigorous clinical trial is now warranted to see if the drug could be an effective treatment for Covid-19, the researchers say.

Famotidine belongs to a class of medications known as histamine-2 receptor antagonists, which reduce the amount of stomach acid produced. It can be taken in doses of 20-160 mg, up to four times a day, for the treatment of acid reflux and heartburn.

The researchers report 10 people (6 men; 4 women) who developed Covid-19 infection, all of whom were taking famotidine during their illness.

The severity of five cardinal symptoms: cough; difficulty breathing; fatigue; headache and loss of taste / smell, as well as general malaise: It was measured using a version of a 4-point scale that is normally applied to assess the severity of cancer symptoms (ECOG PS).

Seven of the patients tested positive for Covid-19, using a swab test, two had antibodies against infection and one patient was not examined but a doctor diagnosed the infection. Their ages ranged from 23 to 71 years and they had a wide range of ethnic background and known risk factors for Covid-19 severity, including high blood pressure and obesity.

Everyone started taking famotidine when they felt very bad about Covid-19, whose symptoms had been occurring for 2 to 26 days at the time. The most frequently used dose was 80 mg taken three times a day, with an average treatment period of 11 days, ranging from 5 to 21 days.

All 10 patients said symptoms quickly improved within 24-48 hours of starting famotidine and they mostly disappeared after 14 days.

Improvement was evident in all symptom categories evaluated, but respiratory symptoms, such as cough and shortness of breath, improved more rapidly than systemic symptoms, such as fatigue.

Seven of the patients did not experience any side effects while taking famotidine, and in the three that did, these were mild, and all except temporary oblivion, Side effects associated with taking the drug were known.

While promising, the researchers note that the findings may have been affected by ‘the placebo effect’ and / or fuzzy recall, to which a small number of participants in the case study were added.

“Our case series suggests, but does not establish, a benefit of famotidine treatment in outpatients with Covid-19, “they warn. And it’s unclear how famotidine might work: whether it could incapacitate the virus in some way or alter a person’s immune response.

“Clinically, we unreservedly share the view that well-designed and informative efficacy studies are required to evaluate candidate drugs for Covid-19 as well as for other diseases,” they emphasize.

However, they suggest that his findings warrant further study, adding that a clinical trial, testing the combination of famotidine with the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine in patients admitted to the hospital with Covid-19, is already underway.

“An outpatient study of oral famotidine should be considered to investigate efficacy for symptom control, viral load, and disease outcome and to assess the effects of long-term immunity use of medications on immunity to establish whether famotidine can be useful for monitoring Covid-19 in individual patients while they also reduce the risk of transmission SARS-CoV-2 “, they conclude.