A droplet that moves by bouncing on a fluid fulfills one of the fundamental rules of quantum mechanics

A team from the Complex Systems Group of the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM), the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) and the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), has shown that the ‘walking drop’ system also fulfills a quantization equation similar to that of Bohr-Sommerfeld. The results of the study have been published in the journal Physical Review E.

The study, in which the UPM, UAM and ICMAT participate, has shown that quantization also occurs in a strongly chaotic oscillator

This new research has shown that quantization also occurs in a strongly chaotic oscillator, opening new perspectives to the study of classical-quantum correspondence in chaotic systems.

Particles and waves

Wave-particle duality is one of the most surprising aspects of quantum mechanics. This property was first postulated by Louis de Broglie, who extended the works of Albert Einstein on the properties of the particles responsible for the transmission of light (today known as photons) to material particles. According to her, the latter sometimes behave like particles and sometimes like waves.

The wave-particle duality served as the basis for de Broglie to propose a few years later one of the oldest in quantum mechanics: his famous wave-pilot theory, according to which material particles move under the action of a underlying wave.

Although the wave-pilot theory fell into disuse due to the development of other simpler ones (such as the famous Schrödinger equation or the matrix version of Heisenberg), over the past few years, researchers have re-established itself for a series of fascinating experiments that began Ives Couder and collaborators in Paris.

In these experiments, the researchers studied the movement of droplets ‘walking’ on the surface of a vibrating oil. As they moved, the drops deformed the surface of the fluid, creating waves in it, which in turn influenced the movement of the drops, in a similar way to what happens in the pilot-wave theory.

The analogy with quantum mechanics is surprising, as the droplets have served to emulate in later experiments phenomena that were considered unique to quantum mechanics, say the authors

The analogy that exists with quantum mechanics is surprising, since the droplets have served to emulate in later experiments in Paris and Boston phenomena that were considered exclusive to quantum mechanics (and that cannot therefore be explained on the basis of classical mechanics) such as the tunnel effect, the double slit experiment or the Zeeman splitting, to name just three examples.

In this context arises the work of the UPM researchers who, in collaboration with the UAM and the ICMAT, have shown that the ‘walking drop’ system also fulfills a quantization equation similar to that of Bohr-Sommerfeld, which explains the appearance of energy levels of a quantum system.

In the opinion of Fabio Revuelta, one of the researchers of the work: “Although quantization had already been seen in the drop system that ‘walks’ in regular systems, we have now shown that quantization also occurs in a strongly chaotic oscillator, which opens new ways study of classical-quantum correspondence in chaotic systems ”.

Bibliographic reference:

J. Montes, F. Revuelta, and F. Borondo, “Bohr-Sommerfeld-like quantization in the theory of walking droplets”, Phys. Rev. E 103, 053110 (2021), https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.103.053110

Rights: Creative Commons.