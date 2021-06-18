A drone that hears you scream

Said like this, first of all, that a drone can hear and detect screams can be a bit unsettling. And it is that after an early period in which the lack of legal regulations allowed its users to do practically what they wanted, the threat they posed to privacy, as well as the inherent risk of having uncontrolled objects invading the space air, pushed to establish strict rules that, today, greatly limit what can be done with drones.

However, we are not talking about a drone designed to violate people’s privacy, but to help them precisely when they may need it most. It is a project of the German Fraunhofer FKIE Institute (in case you are wondering, yes, it is part of the same institution as the Fraunhofer Institute IIS, the creator of the Mp3 format), recently presented by its researchers in the United States, and which would have as an end participate in search operations in large accidents, natural disasters, etc..

Response time in these events is key, but finding victims is not a straightforward process at all. On many occasions it is necessary to analyze vast extensions of land, areas with very regular orographies, places where accessibility for humans is very limited, and so on. Under these circumstances, the ability of a drone to fly quickly over the entire disaster scene is an exceptional advantage.

There are already drones with thermal cameras, which can be used to detect human presence, and a drone with a high definition camera can also be of great help. However, there are circumstances where the sound can complement the image, and other cases in which it could even be the only valid option, such as in environments with very low visibility. It is in these circumstances that a drone capable of identifying screams, and other signals of human origin, can make a big difference.

The main problem the researchers faced was make the drone capable of differentiating sounds from the environment from those produced by humans. To cope, they took multiple recordings of screams, bangs, and other sounds that should be identified by the drone, and then analyzed them for identifiable patterns that did not match those of other naturally occurring sounds. in the same environment.

With these patterns, those of their recordings, they trained an artificial intelligence that must be able to extrapolate these metrics to make the drone capable of identifying human signals with that “signature”, even when they are intermixed with other sounds. And, once the necessary software was developed, they proceeded to install several microphones, which allow detecting not only the sound, of course, but also the origin of it.

