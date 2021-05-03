A drone interrupts the Central-Newell’s match

05/03/2021

On at 06:22 CEST

The meeting between Rosario Central and Newell’s Old Boys had to be interrupted this Sunday in the first half after a drone flew over the pitch.

The device, which carried a flag with the colors of Rosario Central, was intercepted by the Newell’s soccer player Pablo Pérez, who slammed him to the ground. Rosario Central won the Classic against his eternal rival 3-0.