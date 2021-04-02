A drone falls in San Mamés during Athletic Club-Eibar

03/20/2021

On at 16:21 CET

Madness that has been lived during the Athletic Club-Eibar of LaLigaSantander. While San Mamés lived the second half of the Basque derby, a drone has begun to fly over the sky of the stadium of the lions.

The drone carried a banner with a message against the celebration of the next European Championship in Bilbao. ‘Bilbao 2020 Eurocopa honi ez‘(Not this Euro).

Fortunately for the 22 players and the referee team, the drone has not hit any person present on the green of San Mamés. To the surprise of those present, the referee Pizarro Gómez has been in charge of removing the object to be able to continue the game in the 68th minute.