A driver who quadrupled the alcohol rate asks the Civil Guard for help to get to her work

A driver has been intercepted in A Cañiza (Pontevedra) after requesting help the Civil Guard to get to their job for being unwell after having ingested alcoholic beverages and reaching quadruple your BAC.

As reported by the armed Institute this Friday, the events took place last weekend, when 112 reported that a woman traveling on the A-52 highway, from Ribadavia to Vigo, required the presence of the Civil Guard so that transferred to their workplace because they were not in good condition driving for having consumed alcoholic beverages.

After the warning, a patrol from the Traffic Detachment of the Civil Guard of O Porriño located the vehicle parked on the shoulder from the highway, at kilometer 274, in the municipality of A Cañiza.

The driver, who was inside the tourism, confirmed to the agents that she had called 112 requesting help to reach her job, in Vigo, since she was indisposed for having ingested alcoholic beverages.

Quadruple the rate

When she was required to perform the breathalyzer tests, she gave a positive result with a rate of 1.04 mg / l in exhaled air, which is slightly more than four times the maximum rate allowed.

Once the vehicle was removed from the highway by a crane, the driver was transferred to the O Porriño barracks, where she was notified of her status as being investigated as alleged perpetrator of a crime against road safety. The proceedings conducted were sent to the Ponteareas Court of Instruction on duty.

The Civil Guard has indicated that, if considered guilty by the Judicial Authority, the woman faces a prison sentence of three to six months, to a fine of six to twelve months, or to work for the benefit of the community. In any case, with the deprivation of driving motor vehicles and mopeds for a time greater than one and up to four years.