A driver places his car in front of a mobile radar and forces the agents to leave

Not only does he place his car in front of a Local Police vehicle to cover a mobile radar, but he records it and warns the agent that he will upload it to the Internet.

June 7, 2021 (10:35 CET)

A driver causes a mobile radar police car to drive away from his location. Video: SocialDrive

The social media accounts of SocialDrive serve as platform for many drivers to report attitudes and maneuvers of other drivers, as well as community to notify others of the location of many mobile speed cameras of our roads that are not signposted.

We have recently given you many examples, especially after the arrival of the new limits of 20 and 30 km / h in Spanish cities, but also other examples of locations or forms of fines of the most varied where you would least expect to find an agent or a radar.

The latest video of which we echo takes us to Huesca. There, a driver located a Local Police car parked with a mobile radar. He also saw a hole just in front of the vehicle to park … what do you think he did? Well place your parked car in a position to prevent the proper work of the agents with said mobile radar.

Then he had the value of record your conversation with the agent and announce that your video would be uploaded, as you can see below, to social networks. His action, in addition, served so that the agents took his vehicle and they would leave… Maybe to find another location to place your radar?