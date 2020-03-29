The experience of a motorsport professional in the European epicenter of COVID-19

It has lost most of its sponsors and its pilots plan to use 2020 only for testing

We speak to a motorsport professional residing in Europe’s true COVID-19 ground zero, Bergamo. Regardless of the social tragedy, he keeps an eye on the motoring business: “Going out will not be easy for such an international sport, not all countries will dance at the same time.”

Mariano Oucinde lives in Bergamo and is dedicated to representing drivers, negotiating for them, looking for sponsors and the best accommodation in the multiple and varied European motorsport categories. He grew up in Argentina, but after a time in Spain he decided to move to Lombardy a decade ago, and to be close to manufacturers, equipment and component parts in one of the biggest centers of racing in Europe.

Mariano has been confined at home for 39 days. He confesses to being bored, but above all lucky within misfortune. In fact, their quarantine began earlier than for the rest of the Bergamo population. Oucinde began to suffer serious abdominal pain in early February, which was confirmed days after an intestinal surgery. The usual recovery period was several weeks, but in his case he was discharged from hospital on February 19, three days before the best prognosis doctors had given him. Just those three days later the first five cases of coronavirus entered that hospital in Bergamo, which is still overwhelmed today by the number of emergencies in his ICU.

Fortunately recovered from his illness, he went on to telework as soon as he could. The first pillar to fall were calendars, with the organizers between the sword and the wall. And with the loss of securities, many drivers have stepped back: “Drivers with closed contracts, in general, can disassociate themselves from the teams without paying, if they want to. F1 is on its side, but even in large categories, like in F2, they can do it if they have the right lawyers. ”

This transfers a substantial part of the problem to the teams: “Many of them have casual staff and collaborators who simply issue invoices when they provide their services. In this sense, they will be able to reduce expenses, but they must always maintain a basic structure and that is not cheap” , explains Oucinde, who also wonders what will become of these liberal professionals while the health alarm lasts. “My son has recently started to go karting, and we took the helmet to paint just before the quarantine. Of course we have not heard from them, and it cannot be otherwise, but this seriously punishes companies and professionals of a particularly unstable business, “insists Oucinde.

“For the circuits, the situation is not much better. Imola and Monza, for example, celebrate other events apart from the races, because these are already less abundant than in other times … the problem is that concerts and other gatherings are obviously prohibited. Non-public facilities will have a really bad time. ”

SLOW RECOVERY

Oucinde believes that the recovery of the fabric of the races, in continental championships but also in national ones, will be progressive and not an ‘off-on’. To illustrate this, he turns to sponsorships as the first link: “I signed a small sponsor in January. Today, the company is shut down, and three of its employees have suffered from the coronavirus. How am I going to ask you to keep the investment when the crisis passes? Commercially it is going to be a tough year. ”

Another of the key factors behind this slow reaction will be the especially international nature of this sport: “Going out will not be easy for such an international sport, not all countries will dance at the same time. In a few months there will be countries such as Spain, France or Italy They will be leaving, but others such as the United Kingdom or Latin America will be in the middle of their own process. Even national categories such as Italian Formula 4 have 70% of drivers who come from abroad. When can you take the risk of sharing a box with a … U.S?”.

“Right now, in Italy there are no races, not even in anticipation. In fact, if someone proposed me to go to Silverstone tomorrow, I would simply refuse. And the same if it were next month. If in August they return to Europe normally, I will consider it a miracle. ”

Another possible remedy to a season necessarily punished would be to use 2020 as a bridge to the following year: “If things go down in September and a driver has 50 or 60,000 euros to run and, instead of registering for a very short championship, it may be many prefer to test to prepare a season 2021 in conditions “.

A PLAN B PREPARED

Mariano’s particular case is illustrative of the change of general perspective: “I had five pilots practically closed in January. All of them have told me that when the coronavirus passes, we will talk again. We were organizing the opening of an Italian Formula 4 team with personnel Swiss and Brazilian. Everything stopped, of course. ”

It is inevitable to think of a plan B: “I do not rule out going down a step to first commercially help those who have been sponsors of my drivers to be able to return them later to the races. Wine, coffee, chemicals … if we have to do it that way, we will And we will see each other in the circuits later “, he assures.

For Mariano, as for many others, these difficulties have been overshadowed by images such as those of the Army to the rescue of a collapsed Bergamo cemetery: “I hear the bells die daily and I have come to see, on a trip to make the purchase , with eight hearse waiting in line. That is above the races and I hope that it will generate a certain change in the world, “he concludes.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.