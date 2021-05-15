A driver loses 17 license points in a single day in Carballo

41-year-old driver has lost 17 card points and has been financially sanctioned with 550 euros fine after the Local Police of Carballo (A Coruña) denounced him for up to five different crimes last Saturday, May 8, one day before the state of alarm ended, according to La Voz de Galicia.

In addition, the man, identified as Daniel DT, faces the Withdrawal of the driving license for between one and four years and new punishments by the judge in charge of violating road safety.

It all started when the agents saw the man’s car parked and with the engine running at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, with the state of alarm still in effect. When asked by the police, the driver, with obvious signs of drunkenness, explained that he was I had had a few drinks at the house of some friends and was returning to his home, located in the town of Malpica.

They decided then to open a file for breaching the time restriction and they informed him that if he circulated with the vehicle they would subject him to a breathalyzer test. The man knowing what he was risking, decided to return home by walking, staggering and falling to the ground due to the influence of alcohol.

A short time later, the agents caught him about to leave the parking lot and tried to prevent him through light signals. Then began the driver chase, which fled first circulating in opposite direction and entering the opposite lane later, in addition to skipping a stop.

The police finally let him go with the intention of avoiding a traffic accident, but they wrote down his license plate. Thus, several hours later they contacted him and they forced him to go to the police station, where they reported the infractions that he had committed and for which he had been denounced.