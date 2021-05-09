A dozen directors of Línea Directa cheered the fever of its premiere on the stock market with more than one million euros

The investor fever that sparked the launch of Línea Directa on the stock market had allies from the house itself. They are almost a dozen senior managers of the insurance company who have recognized the purchase of shares the same day of its debut. Altogether, between directors and members of the board they declare positions for more than one million euros.

The most determined buyer within this group is, for now, the director of internal audit of Línea Directa. A position that falls on José Luis Díaz Fernández, who has already referred to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) the acquisition of 118,780 shares of the company at a unit price of 1.71 euros. In total, your investment amounts to 203,113.8 euros.

In his case, this was not the only movement he proceeded to with the premiere of the company whose accounts he reviews. Diaz Fernandez also proceeded to the sale for 1.65 euros of the 32,080 shares he had received as a Bankinter shareholder valued at a starting price of 1.3175 euros. By the way a return of 25% was noted which he presumably used to finance his subsequent purchase of securities.

Directors and directors

However, and as a result of this operation, its portfolio is not the largest of those that have just been notified to the supervisor. This position corresponds to David Pérez Renovables, director of Vivaz, the brand of the insurance company for its business in the health sector in which it concentrates its expansion efforts. To the 170,000 shares he received as a Bankinter shareholder, he added another 116,451 acquired after his debut.

If the reference price is taken into account for each of the operations notified by the manager, his portfolio is worth around 460,000 euros. A figure very in line with its current market valuation, as Línea Directa has reached its fifth session as being listed at 1,599 euros per share.

Among the members of the recently launched Línea Directa board of directors, three of them are also among the group that has reported investment positions in the insurer. One of them is the independent director John de Zulueta, vice president of the Bankinter Foundation and honorary president of the Círculo de Empresarios, who has explained to the supervisor that he maintains in his portfolio the 101,000 titles received for his investment positions in Bankinter.

For his part, the CEO of the insurer, Miguel Ángel Merino, has referred the purchase of 58,225 shares for an amount of 99,565 euros. A position that adds to the 2,160 titles of the company that directs that received as an extraordinary dividend of which until just a few days ago was her womb.

Miguel Ángel Merino and Carlos Rodríguez, CEO and CFO of Línea Directa.

The third party who acknowledges having participated in the rally for the premiere of Línea Directa is the general secretary and secretary of the board of the company, Pablo González-Schwitters. In your case, the declared position is solely the result of purchases in the market on the day of the debut. Like the rest of your colleagues, at a unit price of 1.71 euros per share. At the rate of 17,468 titles acquired, your bet reaches 29,870 euros.

Next to the visible head of Vivaz, the directors of the motor and home branches they are also part of this club. Patricia Ayuela, head of the automobile business, declares the purchase of 43,669 shares of the company, while her counterpart in housing, Olga Moreno, declares that she has bought 5,822 shares after initially receiving 1,511 titles for her positions in Bankinter’s capital.

Regarding the thickest buyer bet compared to the volume of shares received for its investment in the old parent company of the insurer, the mention is for Julio Luis Agulló, Director of Direct Assistance Line. To the 1,180 shares he received as a dividend, he added acquisitions for another 69,870 titles. In total, a portfolio equivalent to 113,609 euros at market prices.

The group of investment managers of Línea Directa is completed, for the moment, by two other area directors. Maria Mar Garre, responsible for People, Communication and Sustainability, has notified a portfolio that amounts to 47,182 shares of the insurer, built mainly through purchases at its premiere, since from its participation in Bankinter it only received 3,513 shares.

Relevant shareholders

The head of technology of the company, María Ana Sánchez, has indicated in the form sent to the CNMV that she took advantage of the premiere of the company for which she works to acquire a package of 23,290 shares. At the rate of a unit price – once again – of 1.71 euros, your investment reaches 39,826 euros.

Apart from these movements, the Masaveu family has already notified that it owns 4.372% of the insurer’s capital stock. A position that coincides with that of the Asturian saga due to its weight in Bankinter. In this sense, none of the vehicles through which this investment is articulated -Fundación María Cristina Masaveu Peterson, Fundación San Ignacio de Loyola, Corporación Masaveu SL, Flicka Forestal SL and Peña María SL- has declared any acquisition of securities.

Meanwhile, Bankinter retains the 17.415% that it announced since the operation to make Línea Directa an independent company began to take shape. Cartival, the investment arm of the Botín family, has not declared purchases in the first stages of its trajectory as listed, but it has already notified the ownership of 19.15% of its shares.

For now, only the manager has joined the list of relevant investors Fidelity, which has notified positions for 1,626% of the capital of the ‘rookie’ of the Spanish stock market. This package, consisting of almost 17.7 million shares of the company, reaches a valuation of 29.3 million euros at the prices that today marks a graph that was released with increases of 23%.