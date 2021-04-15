A double by the Argentine Ortiz knocks the Gremio de la Libertadores

04/15/2021 at 04:10 CEST

The Independent of the Valley Ecuadorian, with a double from Argentine attacker Christian Ortiz, gave the bell this Wednesday by qualifying for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores after beat the Guild 1-2 Brazilian in Porto Alegre. The team led by the Portuguese Renato Paiva, who came from win the first leg 2-1, traced the opening goal of Jean Pyerre with two goals from Ortiz, the first of them from a direct free kick in injury time of the first half.

The ‘Matagigantes’ lived up to his nickname and, with direct football, eliminated a three-time Libertadores champion, who, plagued with casualties, forgave in the first half and played with one less from minute 63 after the expulsion of Maicon. Independiente will play the next phase of the most prestigious soccer club tournament in America in group A, with the Brazilian Palmeiras, the current champion, Argentine Defense and Justice, and Peruvian University.

The first minutes heralded a crazy game, a give and take between two teams that had clear opportunities to release the score, both in strategic plays. The first was from Montenegro for Independiente, with a left-footed shot inside the small area that went over Brenno’s goal. Gremio had it on the head of Ferreira, who, free of mark, did not hit the exit from a corner either. The 23-year-old winger was key in the first half, although he failed in the final meters. The advanced defense of Independiente was an invitation that the Tricolor Gaúcho did not know how to take full advantage of.

Jean Pyerre He filled the Guild with enthusiasm by engaging a rejection of the Ecuadorian defense, dominating in the front and launching a whip that sneaked into Ramírez’s goal, in the 22nd minute. Independiente’s reaction did not come and, to make matters worse, began to multiply your mistakes behind. Ramírez held his own in two heads up against Maicon and Ferreira with two miraculous saves.

Before the break, Independiente loosened a little more -or the Guild loosened-, and won a prize in a direct free kick that transformed Ortiz. The Argentine attacker overcame the barrier and put the ball into Brenno’s squad. Unstoppable.

The equalizer transformed the Rayados del Valle, who came out with another face to face the second half, more incisive and dangerous. The Guild was still groggy. The absence on the bench of coach Renato Gaúcho, with covid-19, was beginning to be noticed.

Diego Souza was able to tie the tie, but his vaseline went high. Pepê, highly questioned this season, entered to try to regain control of the game. Any attempt to lift the tie was ruined with the expulsion for a double yellow of Maicon, in the 63rd minute. Three minutes later the second goal from Ortiz, who controlled with his chest a pumped pass from his compatriot Faravelli and struck down with a strong shot at Brenno. It was the finishing touch for the Brazilians, who say goodbye to the first change to one of the goals of the season.