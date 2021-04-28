A double by Bruna Vilamala brings the league closer to Barça

04/28/2021

On at 14:04 CEST

Ines Sanchez

The Fútbol Club Barcelona consolidates the leadership in the Canodromo. After beating Madrid CFF 2-0 with a brace from Bruna Vilamala, Soccer Club Barcelona achieves victory number 25 in a row. At the end of April they still have not lost a point in the Primera Iberdrola. They only need four points out of 27 possible to win the trophy.

MCF

FCB

Madrid CFF

Ulloa, Lucía León (Valeria, 55 ‘), Hickmann, Priscila Borja (Kerolin, 82’), Joyce Magalhaes (Laura Domínguez, 75 ‘), Frisbie, Pinillos, Chikwelu, Ohale, Estela (Silvia Rubio, 55’) and Geyse (Paula Gutiérrez, 82 ‘)

FC Barcelona

Tasting Coll; Emma Ramírez (Torrejón, 56 ‘), Codina, Jana Fernández (Pereira, 66’), Melanie Serrano; Vicky Losada, Alexia (Patri Guijarro, 56 ‘), Mariona (Hamraoui, 66’); Crnogorcevic, Oshoala (Lieke Martens, 66 ‘) and Bruna Vilamala

Goals

0-1 M.31: Bruna Vilamala. 0-2 M.83: Bruna Vilamala

Bruna Vilamala’s scoring streak continues to grow

In a Barça with lower revolutions than usual, the canterana made the difference In the first half in which the Catalans, despite having control of the game, did not enjoy too many occasions. Of the most prominent was Mariona, who was about to score the first in the first ten minutes of play. Alexia Putellas, the only footballer who repeats ownership since the Champions League, gave two scares during the match. Two fouls by Ferreira and Mónica left Mollet del Vallés on the ground for seconds.

However, it was Bruna who scored the first of the match. The canterana showed personality against one of the best rivals in the competition, having several occasions in the meeting. After a corner from Barça, and the subsequent error by Chikwelu that left the ball dead at the far post, Bruna scored the first of the match.

Madrid CFF won times

Madrid CFF came out strong in the second half and ended up having control. There were several occasions that the locals had to exchange the result of the match, they even canceled a little shortly after starting the first half. Lluís Cortés continued with the rotations giving entry to Torrejón, Pereira, Martens, Patri and Hamraoui, but not even these changes could modify the rhythm of the match. The locals kept trying but always finding the wall that is Cata Coll.

Finally, the goal from Fútbol Club Barcelona arrived, again from Bruna Vilamala’s boots. The blaugrana accumulate seven goals in the last four games disputed, achieving two consecutive doubles against Granadilla and Madrid CFF. The youth squad has shown that it has the level to play the First Iberdrola.