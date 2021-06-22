A door in ‘Warzone’ is killing any player who touches it

The fourth season of Call of Duty: Warzone It is already among us and, as in the previous ones, it is accompanied by several unanswered mysteries. Some, in fact, are “simple” bugs which are corrected in subsequent updates. Of course, perhaps none have been as strange as the one you will meet today. The community is reporting the existence of a “killer door”.

Yes, it sounds ridiculous, but there is no better way to describe it. Basically if a player approaches the door, they are immediately knocked down; even when health and shields are at 100%. What the hell is going on? Unfortunately we do not have an answer at this time, but we do have a couple of videos that serve as evidence to verify the strange phenomenon. Was it planned by the Warzone developers? Is it a bug and will it be fixed soon? Place your bets.

It is worth mentioning that the door, whose K / D is better than any of us, It is located in the Salt Mines. If you have nothing better to do during the game, you can go to the place and see for yourself. Of course, make sure you have a partner nearby or bring a Self Revive, otherwise the door will add another kill to its enviable counter.

Everything points to another Warzone bug

As mentioned earlier, it is very likely that we are facing a new Warzone bug. Some members of the community believe that it has some kind of relationship with the Red Gates, which were introduced this season to allow fast travel between various locations in Verdansk. The main peculiarity is that its output is not 100% defined. In other words: it is random.

Perhaps Warzone’s “killer door” is the exit point of some red door that is not working properly. The reality is that we won’t know until Raven Software releases the next season 4 patch, which should happen in a matter of weeks – or days. Remember that the new season is available from last week and here in Ezanime.net we detail all its news.

