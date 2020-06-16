This Thursday, June 18, the pilot chapter of the web series opensWe call you”, Operates premium of Robelitza Pérez, in live transmission through the YouTube channel of Vicio Films, S.R.L. at 8:30 at night.

Prior to the transmission of the chapter, the cast and work team will hold a conversation conducted by the journalist Milian Reyes, where they will offer details about it.

In « We call you » six actresses and an actor face their doubts, frustrations, fears and struggles in the race to achieve the dream of working in the cinema.

« We had promised the full premiere for the month of June, but unfortunately the effects of the world pandemic have not allowed us to shoot the missing chapters, we have decided to fulfill the promise anyway and that they can see a preview for now in the month of October to be able to offer the public the finished project ”, says Robelitza Pérez, director and screenwriter.

The web series that will have eight chapters between 9 and 10 minutes has the performances of Paloma Palacios, Solanyi Gomez, Karina Valdez, Madeline Abreu, Olga Valdez, Raidher Diaz, Héctor Then, Clara Morel and Cora González.