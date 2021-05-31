A Dominican seeks a seat in District 14 in NYC

New York.- Dozens of enthusiastic volunteers are visiting commercial corridors, subway stations, churches and public housing complexes these days to promote the candidacy of Fernando Aquino, who is seeking the seat of the City Council of District 14 of the Bronx that will vacate the Councilor Fernando Cabrera.

“Everyone knows him as a loyal and good friend, born in Santo Domingo his name is Fernando Aquino,” says the lyrics of a meringue created to print energy in the final stretch of the campaign. The Democratic primary will take place on Tuesday, June 22.

Aquino, who is currently a professor at Lehman College, is optimistic. The contest “is not easy,” acknowledges the Dominican. Five other candidates are also fighting to occupy that seat in District 14, they are: Adolfo Abreu, Haile Rivera, Pierina Sánchez, Sócrates Solano and Yudelka Tapia.

“We have done an arduous base work, with realistic proposals. Our message has been well received and I believe we are on the line of victory, ”Aquino declared while campaigning in the Grand Concourse area.

The district includes the neighborhoods of Claremont Village, Fordham, Kingsbridge, Marble Hill, Morris Heights, Mount Eden, Mount Hope, and University Heights.

For Aquino, who is about to complete a PhD in Political Science, this is his first foray into the local political arena. He emigrated to the Big Apple while still a teenager from his town of Sabana Grande de Boyá, in the province of Monte Plata.

“We are part of a diverse district, with many challenges, but with a vibrant community with which I am committed body and soul to working to improve the quality of life,” argues Aquino.

Community support

Accountant and tax preparer Héctor Núñez agrees that Aquino is the best option: “We all know each other here and it is time for a change of leadership. Fernando has earned the district recognition ”.

The wineries constitute the labor base of many families and at the same time they are the main economic engine of District 14 where almost 70% of the residents are of Hispanic origin.

Radhamés Rodríguez, president of United Bodegas of America (UBA), said that he supports Aquino because in his opinion, among the candidates, he is the one who understands the dynamics of the district the most.

“Quick action is needed to revitalize small businesses. Fernando (Aquino) has a very strong connection with the community, knows their needs and has professional solvency to bring solutions ”, highlights Rodríguez.

The same said Dr. Iván Ernesto Gatón and the defender of taxi drivers Jenny Mejía.

The candidate was a reporter for El Diario. In 2003 he worked with the New York State Senate Democratic Conference as a spokesperson for Governor David Paterson. In that same role, he also served with the Mets.

Subsequently, Aquino worked for nearly a decade as a spokesperson for the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

Main proposals

More Resources: The main goal is to bring in more funding from New York City for District 14. Aquino says his community needs strong leadership in government. Jobs: It proposes to generate quality jobs and in particular to implement job training programs for women and youth, during the summer and during school breaks. It will promote the construction of homes that are truly accessible to the working class. Aquino affirms that nobody should pay more than 30% of their salary in housing.