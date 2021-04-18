A dog learns to walk like humans after being run over

When he was barely a year old, Dexter was hit by a car in the middle of the street. The wheel of the vehicle crushed his front legs and they were practically useless.

The vets had to amputate one of his legs and place surgical nails in the other. Later, he underwent several surgeries and rehabilitation processes to try to regain some of the mobility that he had lost.

Everything was against them, but their owners had recently had to euthanize two dogs and decided give dexter a try to get ahead.

Now, after months of therapy and a lot of patience, the animal walks with its owner Kenteen Larson through the streets of Colorado like one more person, leaning on his two hind legs and making a smile from the neighbors of the area every time they see him go by.

The Larsons claim that the example of overcoming Dexter’s has also helped them cope with the worst of the pandemic and trust that they never have to give up.