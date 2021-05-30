A dog groomer in Badajoz condemned for losing a dog

The Court of First Instance No. 1 of Badajoz has sentenced a dog groomer in Badajoz to compensate 3,000 euros for “moral damage” to the owner of a dog that disappeared after leaving it at the establishment to cut its hair, plus another 900 euros for the cost of the animal.

The events took place on May 7, 2019, when the plaintiff, Verónica G., took her Yorkshire dog named Moncho to a pet supply store to cut her hair, and approximately an hour later, those responsible for the establishment called him “to tell him that the dog had escaped and they could not locate it“.

According to the sentence, the animal has been missing since then, and his owner has not located him despite having carried out “numerous procedures, including in different media, traveling to different places where they indicated that he could be found” and even came to offer a reward of 1,500 euros who will find it.

The hearing was held on March 16, 2021, and in the sentence, the judge considers that the disappearance of the dog caused its owner, with whom he had lived for eight years, a situation “of a lot of anxiety and a great emotional drain“.

Therefore, Verónica G. claimed both the owner of the establishment and the insurer for civil liability, a compensation for damages of 3,900 euros, of which 900 euros would correspond to the value attributed to the animal and 3,000 euros with the moral damage caused.

The hairdresser admits the facts

The judge highlights in her sentence that the defendant does not discuss or the facts, that is, the loss of the dog owned by the plaintiff named Moncho on May 7, 2019, nor your responsibility for this fact happened.

According to the version of those responsible for the establishment, the incident occurred when the dog was in a cage waiting to be attended to, and “just at the moment it was taken out with its harness and leash to begin the washing, he released himself from the grippers and ran off“, at which time the door was open by the entrance of a client, through which the animal came out and its location was impossible.

For this reason, the defendant accept your responsibility for the loss of the animal and offered its owner the payment of the amount of 900 euros for the cost of the animal, but opposed the payment of 3,000 euros, since, according to the argument, the psychological condition of the woman was not proven and advocates for “avoiding any unjust enrichment.”

Regarding this petition for non-pecuniary damage, the judgment indicates that “each person, depending on numerous factors, may have a affective bond of very different intensity with your pet “, so in case of loss of the animal,” the suffering, stress, anxiety that this fact produces can be of different entity “.

Thus, in this case, the judge estimates the compensation of 3,000 euros to the owner de Moncho, because “it is considered sufficiently proven that” as a consequence of this fact, the plaintiff “suffered, and continues to suffer today, a situation of anxiety, pain, anguish and anxiety caused by the loss of his pet and by the uncertainty about what may have happened to him. “

The sentence recognizes the “important emotional bonding with your dog long-lasting “as it was considered as a member of the family, whose disappearance had caused “pain and anxiety that had an impact on his state of health”, hence the allegations of the defendants are not accepted, since “compensation for non-pecuniary damage must be linked to the mental illness” of the owner of the animal.