A dog adopted after 419 days in a shelter is returned the next day because it was “too much work”

Rusty is a dog mmix of german shepherd and catahoula that he had spent 419 days in the Humane Society of Central Texas waiting for a family to welcome him into their home.

Rusti was abandoned as a puppy by his original owner, who claimed he was “hyperactive”. There he began a wandering through various associations until he reached the shelter in Texas where he was.

“Over the next several months, Rusty became depressed and frustrated, which made him he will behave badly in his kennel and was very reactive with other dogs, “the Humane Society of Central Texas said in a statement.

In November 2020, Rusty was adopted and the shelter staff believed that he had finally found his forever home, but just a month later, they sent him away. back to the shelter for being “destructive”.

So they included him in a re-education program where “Rusty was by far one of the superstars of the group, learning all the commands and paying close attention to his trainer “, according to the shelter’s reports.

After exhibiting positive behavior changes, Rusty met a couple in March, who decided to adopt him, as reported by the KWTX.

However, after just one day the owners returned the dog to the Humane Society of Central Texas because, according to reports, it was “too much work” for the new owners. Now Rusty is still waiting to find a home.