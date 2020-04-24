Apple TV + continues its release planning, adding new stories to its catalog. This week, the streaming service has just released two very interesting pieces. It is a documentary about the band Beastie Boys and a series titled Defending Jacob. They can both be candidates for an entertaining weekend.

The return of the Beastie Boys in documentary form

Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz of the Beastie Boys tell us a personal and intimate account of their group and their 40 years of friendship in this documentary directed by their old friend, collaborator and former godfather, the direct Spike Jonze.

This is how Apple introduces this content about one of the most influential bands of the 90s. two of the three components of the groupsince Adam Yauch “MCA” died in 2012 of cancer. Despite this, video fragments of the time in which the New York trio are present appear.

This 2020 marks 26 years since the launch of Ill Communication, the album that catapulted them to the best-seller lists. At, The group explored songs from genres as diverse as jazz, punk rock, hip-hop, and funk.. His best known song on this album was “Sabotage”.

The song is ranked 480 out of the 500 best songs of all time, compiled by Rolling Stone magazine. But the highlight is his video clip, shot by Spike Jonze himself and highly applauded at the time. The video itself is a parody of the detective series from the 70s and 80s, featuring cars of the time, car chases, mustached villages, mirrored glasses, and cheap suits.

Defending Jacob, when you have to choose between your duty or your family

The new series already available on Apple TV is Defend Jacob. Starring the well-known actors Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery, for her roles in Captain America and Downton Abbey respectively, it is a thriller based on the bestseller of the same name published in 2012.

Jacob is the son of a deputy district attorney, charged with murder. The teenager is a minor and faces a first-degree murder trial, who would condemn him as an adult to find him guilty. The event takes place in a small town on the east coast, in the state of Massachusetts.

Jacob’s parents face a hostile environment where neighbors, classmates, and the FBI they believe him guilty. All three will fight to demonstrate an innocence that is not always certain.

The first three episodes are now available for viewing and downloading. Defending Jacob is a limited series that will have 8 episodes total. “Limited” means that the case ends entirely in the last episode but, unlike the mini-series, it can continue into a new season. And if it does, it can be with the same characters or with totally different ones.

