‘A doctor in my house’ arrives at Cuatro on Monday, March 23

Cuatro premieres on Monday March 23 in prime time ‘Un doctor en mi casa’, a program based on ‘Doctor in the House’, in which a doctor lives with a family to observe their habits and thus be able to find the focus of their problem and design a solution as your quality of life improves. The doctor who will carry out this work will be Julio Armas, who is already known in the television scene because he appeared, on the same network, in “Heroes, beyond duty.”

Family doctor Julio Armas takes charge of ‘A doctor in my house’

In each installment, Dr. Armas will visit two patients with different cases to thoroughly examine all aspects that influence their health, such as their eating habits, their resting routines, their lifestyle, their hygiene or their working conditions. . After locating the focus of the problem, the doctor will develop a plan for the patient to improve their health and lifestyle. Further, Armas will give viewers advice to apply them in their daily lives.

Julio Armas, a great defender of closeness to the patient, stresses the importance of living together with him because in many cases, in the doctor’s words, “patients lie and the smallest detail that often does not count can be essential to solve a case”. The main work of this family doctor graduated from the University of Havana will be to promote healthy habits, highlighting the importance of prevention.

First cases: migraines and diabetes

In the first installment, we can see how Dr. Armas advises two families to improve their quality of life in the face of two chronic diseases: migraines and diabetes. Thus, he will live with the Toro family in Benalmádena (Málaga). Daniel, a local police officer, suffers from severe migraines that do not allow him to share leisure time with his family, which makes him feel guilty. Also, the doctor will help his wife, María José, whose chocolate addiction forces her to take anti-inflammatories continuously to alleviate toothaches.

In this same installment, Armas will meet a Madrid family in which father and son suffer from type 1 diabetes mellitus. Alberto, the family’s patriarch, has lived with insulin spikes for 25 years. Perhaps it is this long road with the disease, linked to his strong character, that will make Alberto dares to refute Julio’s medical knowledge with his own peculiar theories on diabetes care.

