A doctor from Madrid gives more reasons for optimism with what has happened in his hospital

Health professionals in a hospital. (Photo: SOPA IMAGES SOPA IMAGES / LIGHTROCKET VIA GETT)

Step by step, it seems that the coronavirus pandemic is coming to an end. Although there is still the final stretch, there is a daily decrease in daily deaths and the percentage of hospitalized that makes us optimistic.

This Monday, the best weekend was recorded in terms of daily data on people infected with coronavirus since the summer. This Monday, 9,732 cases and 48 deaths were added to the total, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of hospitalized is also reaching summer figures. The ICU and hospital floors continue to be emptied of covid patients. 13.98% of patients remain in intensive care, without any community reaching 30% occupancy. As for the positives in conventional bed, the figure drops to 3.91% of the national average.

Every day the health workers of different hospitals throughout Spain fill social networks with good news.

This Monday, it was the turn of Carlos Velayos, intensive care physician at the Fuenlabrada hospital (Madrid), who gave one of the best news: “In the last week we have only had one COVID admission to our ICU. Today, in addition, we discharge the plant four times, we have decannulated one patient and it is possible that we can extubate another ”.

“Evolution is CLEARLY FAVORABLE. Blessed vaccines that help us empty the ICU! ”He exclaimed, even using capital letters.

In addition, he also shared a graph in which it is possible to appreciate with a single glance the decrease that the curves of hospitalized in ICUs are experiencing in both public and private hospitals.

The percentage of occupancy in total ICU beds (adding public and private centers) is 77%. At the beginning of February, that same figure reached almost 160%, while in April it oscillated …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.