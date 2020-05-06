Did the virus arrive in France (and Europe) almost a month earlier than originally stated?

A patient who was diagnosed with pneumonia near Paris on December 27 last had coronavirus, according to a French doctor.

The doctor’s finding Yves Cohen, head of the intensive care unit of two hospitals in the Paris region, implies that the virus has reached France almost a month before that the first case be confirmed officially.

Cohen says a sample taken in December from a patient was tested twice for covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The patient, who has since recovered, says he did not know he had the virus and did not visit any of the “infected” areas outside of France, such as China or Italy. However, his wife worked near an airport.

Knowing the first infected case is key to understanding how the virus spread throughout France.

What do we know about the new case?

Cohen, who works at Avicenne and Jean-Verdier hospitals near Paris, said the patient was a 43-year-old man from Bobigny, northeast of the French capital.

The doctor told the BBC Newsday program that the patient must have been infected between December 14 and 22, since the symptoms caused by the coronavirus usually appear between 5 and 14 days later.

The patient, Amirouche Hammar, he was admitted to the hospital on December 27 and had a dry cough, fever and respiratory difficulties, the main symptoms of covid-19.

That was four days before China reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of atypical pneumonia detected in Wuhan City.

Hammar told the French network BFMYV that he did not leave France before becoming ill. And, according to Dr. Cohen, although two of the patient’s children also fell ill, his wife did not show any symptoms.

But the doctor also notes that the woman worked in a supermarket near the Charles de Gaulle, the main airport of Paris, and therefore could have been in contact with people who had just arrived from China.

The woman said that “clients often come directly from the airport, suitcase in hand.”

Dr. Cohen states that she may have been an asymptomatic covid-19 patient.

The Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport is one of the largest and most visited in the world.

Why does it matter?

The first three cases of coronavirus in France were confirmed on January 24. Two of the patients were in Wuhan, where the outbreak was first detected, and the third was a close relative.

Hammar’s positive test suggests that the virus I was already in France long before.

The first person-to-person spread in Europe so far was believed to be through a German infected by a Chinese colleague who visited Germany between January 19 and 22.

Rowland Kao, professor of veterinary epidemiology and data scientist at the University of Edinburgh in the UK, says that Hammar’s case may highlight the speed at which an infection in a remote part of the world may have spread to other places. .

“It means that we may have very little time to evaluate it and make decisions,” he told the BBC.

.At least 25,000 people have died from the coronavirus in France.

How was it found in a new case?

Cohen told the BBC that he had the idea to analyze all the patients who had been in intensive care units with symptoms of pneumonia. between December 2 and January 16.

He found 14 patients who tested negative for pneumonia,

He thawed samples from these patients and looked for evidence of the coronavirus.

Of those 14 samples, one tested positive for covid-19. A second analysis of the same sample returned positive. Furthermore, says Cohen, examination of the patient’s chest was also consistent with symptoms of covid-19.

A full report will be published later this week in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents, Cohen added.

.Un cyclist walks through the Place de la Concorde in Paris on May 4, when 45 days of strict quarantine in France are celebrated.

What does this mean?

Could the new coronavirus have been circulating in Europe in late 2019, weeks before it was officially recognized and declared a global emergency?

That is the suggestion that arises after the revelations of the doctor in France who assures that he treated a patient in Paris with all the symptoms of the coronavirus just after Christmas.

How does this change what we know about the pandemic?

If the test result is wrong, nothing changes. But if it is correct, it could mean that the disease was already circulating in Europe while all eyes were on Wuhan.