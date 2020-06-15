A group of neighbors gathered in the middle of the street and danced to the rhythm of the songs that DJ Patricio “Pato” Zambrano played from the balcony of his apartment located in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Recoleta in the middle of the quarantine.

The images of the dancers quickly went viral on social networks and criticism was heard. The comparisons with the runners was immediate. In the filming, you can see how the group dances to the rhythm of a Tan Bionica song, which DJ Zambrano passes from the balcony of his house located in Talcahuano at 1200.

The records made by cell phones show the lack of compliance with the established protocol and neighbors who do not respect social distancing.

Since the quarantine began, Zambrano plays music from his balcony every weekend. A little less than a month ago, the DJ had a conflict with the police over this same situation that occurred in the afternoon today.

On Saturday, May 16, the day after the death of Sergio Denis was knownZambrano played music, this time to honor the singer with his most celebrated songs. On that occasion, several neighbors approached the front of the building located in Talcahuano at 1200 and they danced their songs, while others leaned out from their balconies and windows to do the same. The moment was recorded on video that later went viral on social networks.

Thus, that function ended abruptly when a patrolman from the City Police arrived at the scene after complaints about the noise caused.

« It was a very strange situation, very bizarre. The Police came, a commissioner and a deputy commissioner to see what could be done. There is only one person who denounces because We play music for one hour on Saturdays and Sundays, from 6 to 7 in the afternoon. Music for all ages and tastes ”, Zambrano had told on that occasion.

Seeing the security forces, the neighbors decided to defend and support the DJ with applause and cacerolazos. « If people didn’t come out to defend me, I don’t know what was going on, » Zambrano continued. The Police came with respect but it was blunt and strong. The ways do not seem to me but I understand it, the Police is not for these things. We are in a pandemic, it is for more serious things. On Saturday I spent three songs by Sergio Denis and the second came the patrol car that came from a shooting in Villa 31. There is no logical explanation for all this. «

A few minutes after that episode he had with the Buenos Aires police force, the DJ leaned out on his second-floor balcony and through speakerphones told how the situation had been and announced that he was going to play music again. Some neighborhood residents responded with applause.

At that time, the City Police approached the scene again. And his followers supported him again, but this time, with saucepans. Zambrano, thus, in the midst of the arrival of the police and people from the neighborhood applauding and making noises with elements from their kitchens, ended his speech by blasting the National Anthem at full volume.

After this tense situation, the man spoke to the media and He assured that the person making the complaints is an older adult. « He is a person who constantly complains, complains about the (collective) 102, about any noise and when I start playing music. He is a denunciation machine. I already spoke to that person through the door phone and he is a person who cannot spin a conversation. Please ask him to let us play music for an hour, ”said the DJ.

« The issue is not the level, It is not a problem of decibels. Is that there is a person who makes complaints permanently, « he insisted.

Police sources, however, communicated to Infobae that after every show Zambrano provides Several calls to 911 are recorded, between 18 and 22, to complain about annoying noises.