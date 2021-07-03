A diva in lace, Alexa Dellanos wants to be your summer love | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful american model Alexa Dellanos is more than ready to become your summer love by sharing increasingly attractive and flirtatious photos on her social networks.

Today the beautiful young woman looked like a diva in white lace shaping her outfit with a very interesting embroidered blouse plus a trousers with print In orange and yellow, there are golden chain accessories and of course the small bag that cannot be missing where you only store what is necessary.

That’s right, the young woman also wore a very dreamy hair pretty for this photoshoot in which he was surely thinking of pampering his loyal audience that loves to watch this type of entertainment on his part.

In addition, the beautiful model chose a nice place to be photographed, right in front of a small bush that will surely have been found in one of the outings that he had in which he was walking to attend some elegant event.

Just a few hours the photograph managed to gather more than 61,000 I like a pretty good number that shows that you have always been very faithful waiting for something to come up.

And speaking of waiting in his stories, he shared some images that nobody imagined together with his dog consenting him, but at the same time showing his charms in front of the camera.

It is very possible that at the moment he is traveling because he also shared an image from 45 minutes ago in which we can see that he is on a plane wearing his favorite and most comfortable tennis shoes as well as a pants that he surely uses to travel comfortably What is it.

All the images that the young woman shares are very well received by her admirers who she is and they already number more than 4.2 million in the Instagram social network, and we also know that they are supporting her there waiting for her to launch her brand.

In case you did not know, he is preparing a surprise in his new brand Lexidoll which percent already has Instagram but still does not have active content nor has he even shown us the products but we know that it will be something of good quality because he has been preparing it for long time.