a disorder that affects men four times more

06/07/2021 at 6:00 PM CEST

Every June 7, the European Tourette Syndrome Awareness Day for 15 years now.

This celebration aims to highlight the importance of promote research and thus find new ways to deal with this rare disease in the best way.

It may interest you: National Epilepsy Day: the pandemic increases epileptic seizures.

The chosen day is due to the birth of the doctor Mary Robertson, one of the largest researchers on Tourette Syndrome with more than 100 articles written.

Moreover, the disorder gets its name from the doctor Georges Gilles de la Tourette, a pioneering French neurologist who first described the condition in 1885.

What is Tourette Syndrome?

Gilles de la Tourette syndrome is a disorder characterized by repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that cannot be easily controlled.

For example, the affected person may to blink, shrug or cast weird sounds or offensive words repeatedly.

These involuntary tics can also involve the whole body, causing the patient to kicking and stomping, for example.

In general, tics occur between the ages of 2 and 15. The mens have between three and four times more likely than women to develop this syndrome.

While Gilles de la Tourette syndrome there is no cure, it can be treated. In addition, the tics usually decrease or are controlled after the age of ten.

Symptoms

The sudden tics, movements, or sounds, brief and intermittent are the hallmark of Tourette syndrome.

Symptoms can vary mild to severe and significantly interfere with communication, daily routine, and quality of life of the patient.

Tics according to how many body parts involved are classified into:

Simple tics: These sudden, brief, repetitive tics involve a limited number of muscle groups Complex tics: These different, coordinated movement patterns involve multiple muscle groups.

According to form of issue they differ in:

Motor tics: The most common are blinking the eyes, shaking the head, shrugging the shoulders, moving the mouth, repeating observed movements or making obscene gestures, among others.Vocal tics: The most common are huffing, coughing, clearing, vulgar words or repeating phrases, for example.

Also, these tics may vary in type, frequency and severity. They get worse if patients are sick, stressed, anxious, tired, or excited.

In addition, they change over timeor: they get worse in early adolescence and improve during the transition to adulthood.

Before the onset of motor or vocal tics, you are likely to experience a uncomfortable body sensation (premonitory urge) such as itching, tingling, or tension.

When the tic appears, relief is felt. With great effort, some people with Tourette syndrome can learn to stop or contain your tics.

Treatment

Most of the time, the tics are mild and no treatment is required. In all cases, it is essential educate and provide appropriate support to the patient in all settings.

When tics become problematic or interfere with daily functioning, the behavioral treatment or medication.

Because each patient is unique, the individual or family must work with a physician to determine a appropriate treatment plan.

Some of time and patience to determine the most effective approach. In general, it is best to start with an effective treatment that is unlikely to cause side effects.

Risk factor’s

Risk factors for Tourette Syndrome are as follows:

Family background. Having a family history of Tourette Syndrome or other tic disorders may increase your risk. Sex. Men are three to four times more likely than women to develop the syndrome.

Complications

People with Tourette syndrome often lead healthy and active lives. However, this syndrome involves social challenges that can affect self-esteem.

Between the diseases Commonly associated with Tourette Syndrome include the following:

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) Autism spectrum disorder Learning disabilities Sleep disorders Depression Anxiety disorders Tic-related pain, especially headaches Problems with anger management.