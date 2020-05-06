The Disney + streaming platform has become the best ally of Marvel to expand the MCU, so he is already developing new productions that will present different characters that make up this universe, so he is currently looking for the actors who will play these new heroes and apparently, Shia LaBeouf would be Moon Knight.

Despite the fact that most productions have been stopped due to the coronavirus, the creatives behind the series keep working from their homes, so the information has not stopped coming and apparently Marvel already has their first option to star in the program.

According to portal sources, We Got This Covered, Shia LaBeouf has become the study’s top candidate to personify Marc Spector, which is why for a few months they have had him under consideration, to keep the role, Shia would have won the character has Zac Efron and Daniel Radcliffe, actors who sounded very strong to keep the job.

However, not everything is good news for the actor, since although it is the favorite, the studio wants to be completely faithful to the story, so they are looking for Moon Knight to be played by a Jewish actor and Shia would no longer fit into this section, so this detail could take him away from the character.

This because of Kevin Feige wants to prevent the public from being upset if I chose a non-Jewish actor to play Moon Knight, since Judaism is an essential part of this character’s life and personality, so the studio does not want to take risks and since Shia has converted to Christianity, it will not be easy to convince Feige that I give him the role.

In this way, Shia LaBeouf would be Moon Knight in the upcoming MCU series, And since there is still some time for the recordings to start, Marvel still has some time to analyze whether to give the role to the actor or if he decides to go safe and give the character to a Jewish actor, after all Out options are left over.