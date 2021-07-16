A “disgusted” Firas Zahabi does not understand how Conor McGregor still has fans after UFC 264

Regardless of whether his defeat has proven that he is no longer at a level to rub shoulders with the 155-pound elite, Conor mcgregor left a sorry image before, during and after the UFC 264.

Not counting his pre-fight attitudes, which were conspicuous by their absence in his last two Fight Weeks, when he was defeated by TKO (via medical decision) in the first round, the former double champion of the UFC went to the extreme of threatening to kill Dustin Poirier and his family, which was not only highlighted by the fighter himself, but also by Dana White at the press conference after the PPV.

With McGregor out until 2022 for a double fracture, Firas zahabi, one of the most respected coaches in the sport, spoke about what happened after the UFC 264 star, and said he did not understand how the Irishman still has a following.

“I was seriously disgusted,” Zahabi told the YouTube channel of the Tristar Gym (via MMA Junkie). «I do not understand how there can be people who are still fans of this man. I respect him as a fighter. I respect his talent, it cannot be denied. But the way he behaved at the press conference was horrible. “

For Zahabi, McGregor should undergo an intervention. Sure, assuming you have a real friend who cares, which, looking at it from the outside, doesn’t seem to be the case.

“If Conor McGregor had a real friend in the world, because it seems that only people who have prestige, his money and everything they can get from him surround him. But if I had a real friend in this world, that friend is going to take him, and behind closed doors he’s going to say, ‘Look, the way you’re behaving is stupid. You’re making yourself look bad. You’re embarrassing us, your family, your friends. ‘ It’s just a pretty humiliating way for a mixed martial artist to behave. “

Zahabi believes that if it were another fighter who doesn’t do McGregor’s numbers, then that fighter would have been history by now.

Now he is after children. Now if it was someone else, if it was a guy in the Preliminaries, then we’d all be like, ‘Kick that guy off the roster. Kick him out of the UFC. ‘ But since he’s Conor McGregor, you can’t say that. It’s Conor McGregor, he’s the poster boy. It is he who sells the tickets. No, there shouldn’t be a pass for that.

