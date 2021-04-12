A disappointed Mike Perry speaks out after his eighth UFC loss: “It used to be great.”

Paternity and gym change had no effect on Mike perry.

The 29-year-old welterweight, now from the ranks of MMA Masters, suffered the eighth defeat of his career with the UFC when falling by unanimous decision before Daniel Rodriguez in the contest that opened the Main Card of the UFC Fight Nigh Las Vegas 23.

Perry, now 7 – 8 on the Octagon, took to his social media a day after the event to reveal his disbelief regarding his current situation and the fact that he only has one fight left on his contract.

It used to be great. I do not know what happened. I have one fight left on my contract. I will train hard, I will give it my all for my family. I will do whatever it takes to give them a better life. I will bleed for them every day if necessary.

The controversial Perry has not won since defeating by unanimous decision Mickey gall in June 2020, which counts as his only win in his last five promotional appearances.