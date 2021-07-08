A dinosaur the size of a bus walked through Spain 130 million years ago

The new species of herbivorous dinosaur has been discovered in Castellón. His name, Portellsaurus sosbaynati and it roamed the Earth 130 million years ago.

Its finding has been possible thanks to the analysis of a fossilized jaw which revealed the haunting details of this strange creature almost 8 meters long, with a deadly spike protruding from the tip of his thumb and five ‘razor sharp fingers’.

According to experts, this stiletto-like weapon of the dinosaur would not have been useful only to fight against predators, but also to cut fruits, since it is a herbivorous dinosaur.

Portellsaurus sosbaynati was a member of a specialized group of iguanodons called stretch us who roamed an area that is currently Spain. The dinosaur also possessed large nostrils, which gave it an excellent sense of smell. which, combined with its mighty claws, would have made it an excellent forage harvester.

He also had a long, heavy tail which would have hovered in the air for balance, as the creature was 10 feet tall and it weighed more than four tons.

The new species was identified from a jaw unearthed in a prehistoric animal cemetery in Portell, Catalonia. The beast is a cousin of herbivorous dinosaurs whose remains have been found in modern-day China and Niger.

“Portellsaurus sosbaynati is the oldest known dinosaur species in the province of Castellón, around 130 million years old. ANDIt is closely related to the Chinese dinosaur Bolong and the African dinosaur Ouranosaurus ”, explains Andrés Santos-Cubedo, co-author of the work published by the magazine Plos One. “It indicates that the Iberian Peninsula was home to a very diverse set of medium to large bodied styracosternan hadrosauriforms during the Lower Cretaceous”.