Maintaining relevance in the eyes of the consumer today is much more of a priority. This premise does not distinguish between large, medium or small brands and KFC knows this.

And it is that in the midst of the post-coronavirus environment, it will be especially important for brands to stay close to consumers, more at times when brand presence seems to be compromised and loyalty could be at stake.

Gain presence to have loyalty

At least it does refer Tom Fishburne, author of the blog Marketoonist, who in an entry indicates that « even in normal times, consumers simply do not think about brands as much as the brand teams that work in them », a situation that worsens in contingency times.

With this in mind, the author ensures that what really drives the growth of loyalty to a brand is physical availability, related to the ease with which the consumer can find it. This factor allows the consumer to notice, recognize and identify a commercial firm, which directly impacts the level of loyalty to it.

The premise supported by Fishburne is supported by some data that make it clear that brand loyalty is not something that worries the consumer, especially when its products are not available.

According to data provided by Shopkick, 85 percent of consumers say that brands do not matter in times of crisis, while 69 percent of them claim to buy different brands if their preferred one is not available.

Digital branch

With this in mind, brands are forced to explore new points of contact with their target audiences and KFC has launched to capitalize on one of the trends that are now having a special boom: Social video games.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become a phenomenon. This title has not only won the preference of video game lovers, but it has been presented as a new platform for brands and now KFC has joined with the creation of a digital branch that lives within this title signed by Nintendo.

As part of a collaboration between the company’s Philippine division and the advertising agency Ogilvy, Colonel Sanders has officially arrived at this game with its own island where those interested can visit the branch, meet Colonel Sanders and, to Philippine residents get a code they can trade for an eight-piece bucket in real life.

