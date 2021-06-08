A different reality a kilometer away: Roland Garros without an audience, football with capacity

Although 5,300 people visited Roland Garros every day to witness the best matches of the second Grand Slam of the season, at 9:00 p.m. the stadiums were empty to comply with the curfew imposed by the national government. And beyond the expansion of the time slot as of this Wednesday, there is a reality that hits full picture given that the match between the French soccer team against Bulgaria is being played with (reduced) capacity, while Stefanos Tsitsipas Y Daniil Medvedev they exchange shots without an audience in the stands. Only 800 meters distance the Philippe Chatrier from the Parc des Princes, the home of PSG.

