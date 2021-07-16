a different future for 2022

Based on the Megane eVision

We have soon detected the similarities with the concept car Megane eVision, which advanced the design and conceptual lines that the signature of the rhombus wants to be in the field of electrification. For now, it preserves, and a lot, the light signature that we see in current French models, with the significant change of the digital rhombus in the center of an opaque grill. The exaggeratedly vertical front, has sporty air intakes in the bumper, which sports an attractive geometric pattern as well as forceful.

It is electric, and as such, it has a charging socket on the right wheel arch. It also sports oversized wheels (we don’t know inches) and fairing for benefit the aerodynamics of the whole. A body that seems to bet on the simplicity of its lines and the minimalism that is repeated so much before the appearance of electric motors. Yes, we like, in principle, the drop of the coupe-style roof that gives it a sporty and dynamic air in true Renault RS style, something to which the yellow decoration of the prototype shown helps.